बीकानेर कोविड अपडेट:कोरोना रोगी के साथ रुक सकते हैं परिजन, लेनी होगी अनुमति, बीकानेर में मंगलवार को एक सौ दस नए पॉजीटिव रोगी

  • नया ऑक्सीजन जनरेशन प्लांट जल्द स्थापित होगा

बीकानेर। अगर कोई व्यक्ति अपने कोरोना पीडि़त व्यक्ति के साथ पीबीएम अस्पताल के सुपर स्पेशलिटी सेंटर पर रुकना चाहता है तो रुक सकता है लेकिन इसके लिए संबंधित विभाग से अनुमति लेना आवश्यक है। जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता ने इस संबंध में मंगलवार को आदेश दिए। उधर, मंगलवार की रिपोर्ट में बीकानेर में एक सौ दस नए मरीज आए हैं जबकि इस बार 1679 लोगों ने अपनी कोरोना रिपोर्ट करवाई थी। पिछले कुछ दिनों की यह सबसे कम पॉजीटिव रोगियों की संख्या है। जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता ने बताया कि यदि कोई परिजन अपने किसी गंभीर कोविड मरीज की देखभाल के लिए उसके पास 24 घंटे रूकना चाहता हैं तो सम्बंधित ड्यूटी हैड से इस सम्बंध में अनुमति लें। मेहता ने कहा कि अनुमति के बाद ही कोई परिजन कोविड वार्ड में रूक सकेगा।
ऑक्सीजन जनरेशन प्लांट की तैयारी
जिला कलक्टर ने मंगलवार को ऑक्सीजन जनरेशन प्लांट की प्रगति की समीक्षा की। इस संबंध में आयोजित बैठक में उन्होंने अधिकारियों से कहा कि इस प्लांट को तैयार करने की प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाई जाए ताकि अस्पताल के पास जल्द से जल्द स्वयं का आक्सीजन प्लांट हो सके।
200 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर रहे रिजर्व में
जिला कलक्टर ने वर्तमान मे आक्सीजन सिलेण्डर क्षमता की जानकारी लेते हुए निर्देश दिए कि रात के समय भी 150 से 200 आक्सीजन सिलेण्डर रिजर्व में रखें जाएं जिससे आपात में अव्यवस्था ना हो। पिछले दिनों ऑक्सीजन प्रेशर में आई कमी के बाद जिला प्रशासन इस मामले में काफी सख्त व सजग नजर आ रहा है।
दवा कम है तो स्थानीय बाजार से खरीदें
कोरोना रोगियों के इलाज में काम आने वाली दवाओं की कमी है तो संबंधित चिकित्सक स्थानीय बाजार से खरीद कर सकते हैं। अब इसके लिए लंबी चौड़ी खरीद प्रक्रिया से नहीं गुजरना होगा।

वरिष्ठ चिकित्सकों का बना रोस्टर
इस बैठक में बताया गया कि अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक अब रोस्टर के अनुसार रोगियों का चैकअप कर रहे हैं। दो रोस्टर बना दिए गए हैं, जिसमें अलग अलग चिकित्सकों को शामिल किया गया है। ऐसे में नियमित रूप से सुबह व शाम वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक स्वयं रोगियों के पास पहुंच रहे हैं।
कम होगा रेजीडेंट्स पर दबाव
पिछले दिनों तक वरिष्ठ चिकित्सकों के नहीं होने से रेजीडेंट्स को काफी परेशानी हो रही थी। सारा दबाव उन पर होने के कारण हड़ताल तक कर दी गई थी। अब वरिष्ठ चिकित्सकों के आने से उन्हें भी थोड़ी राहत मिली है।

सेटेलाइट में जल्द भर्ती के निर्देश
जिला कलक्टर मेहता ने सेटलाइट अस्पताल में कोविड मरीजों के लिए भर्ती प्रक्रिया जल्द चालू करने के निर्देश दिए। बीकानेर में अभी कोविड अस्पताल व मेटरनिटी सेंटर पर ही मरीज भर्ती हो रहे हैं। जल्दी ही सेटेलाइट में भी भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जायेगी। यहां पचास रोगी भर्ती किये जा सकेंगे।

