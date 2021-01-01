पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुष्कर्मीयों को सजा:नाबालिग से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने वाले पिता, दो साथियों काे 20-20 साल कैद

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने वाले उसके पिता और दाे अन्य लाेगाें काे 20 साल कारावास और  20-20 हजार रुपए आर्थिक दंड की सजा सुनाई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने वाले उसके पिता और दाे अन्य लाेगाें काे 20 साल कारावास और  20-20 हजार रुपए आर्थिक दंड की सजा सुनाई है।
  • पीड़िता की मां ने ही दर्ज करवाया था केस

पॉक्साे काेर्ट के न्यायाधीश ने नाबालिग लड़की के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने वाले उसके पिता और दाे अन्य लाेगाें काे 20 साल कारावास और 20-20 हजार रुपए आर्थिक दंड की सजा सुनाई है। जामसर के दाउदसर गांव में रहने वाली नाबालिग के साथ उसके पिता और दाे अन्य मुमताज खां व यूसुफ खां ने सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया था।

लड़की की मां ने जामसर थाने में एक मार्च, 18 काे मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया था। पुलिस ने तीनाें काे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था, जिन्हें जमानत नहीं मिली। वे आज भी जेल में हैं। पाॅक्साे काेर्ट ने इसे बेहद गंभीर अपराध मानते हुए तीनाें आराेपियाें काे दाेषी माना और 20 साल की सजा सुनाई।

20-20 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना नहीं चुकाने पर सभी दोषियों को छह माह का अतिरिक्त कारावास भी भुगतना हाेगा। अभियाेजन पक्ष की ओर से काेर्ट में 19 गवाहाें के बयान हुए। सरकार की ओर से पैरवी अपर लाेक अभियाेजक सुभाष साहू और पीड़ित पक्ष के वकील मदनलाल बारुपाल ने की।
गर्भवती हाे गई थी नाबालिग

16 साल की नाबालिग की मां की ओर से जामसर पुलिस काे दी गई रिपाेर्ट में बताया गया था कि दाउदसर में पति ने मारपीट कर उसे घर से निकाल दिया था। वह पीहर उदयरामसर में रह रही थी। उसकी नाबालिग बेटी व दाे बेटे दाउदसर में पिता के साथ ही थे। इस दाैरान उसके पति ने नाबालिग बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। पति के दाे साथियाें ने भी उसकी बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। तीनाें आरोपी दोनों भाइयाें काे जान से मारने की धमकी देकर नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म करते रहे, जिससे वह गर्भवती हाे गई थी।

