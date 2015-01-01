पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Bikaner
  • Five Thousand Corona Positives In The District In The Fifteen Days Of November, The Number Is Also Increasing Continuously In The Villages

बीकानेर कोरोना अपडेट:नवम्बर के पंद्रह दिन में जिले में पांच हजार कोरोना पॉजीटिव, गांवों में भी लगातार बढ़ रही है संख्या

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • चिकित्सा विभाग की रिपोर्ट में कम बताई जा रही संख्या

बीकानेर में कोरोना का कहर इस कदर हावी है कि महज आधे महीने में संक्रमितों की संख्या पांच हजार के पास पहुंच गई है। इसके बाद भी आम आदमी न तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना कर रहा है और न मास्क पहनने के प्रति गंभीरता दिखा रहा है। चिंता की बात यह है कि जो लोग जांच करवा रहे हैं, उनमें पॉजीटिव आने की प्रतिशत लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। चिकित्सा विभाग के सूत्रों की मानें तो अब तक बीकानेर में सिर्फ एक नवम्बर से पंद्रह नवम्बर तक 4 हजार 937 लोग कोरोना पॉजीटिव आ चुके हैं। नवम्बर माह में लिए गए कोविड टेस्ट के 36.1 फीसदी लोग पॉजीटिव आये हैं। वहीं अक्टूबर माह में यह प्रतिशत 32.4 ही था। अक्टूबर माह में कोरोना टेस्ट कम हुए थे लेकिन नवम्बर में इसमें बढ़ोतरी हुई है। नवम्बर के महज पंद्रह दिनों में एक बार भी पॉजीटिव का आंकड़ा सौ से नीचे नहीं रहा। दो नवम्बर को सबसे कम एक सौ एक पॉजीटिव थे जबकि एक नवम्बर को अधिकतम 578 संक्रमित मिले, वहीं सात नवम्बर को भी पांच सौ आठ पॉजीटिव थे। तीन दिन ऐसे भी थे जब चार सौ से अधिक पॉजीटिव आये।

मृतकों की संख्या में कमी
यह सुखद तथ्य है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से बीकानेर में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या में कमी आई है। रविवार तक बीकानेर में 344 लोगों की मौत का आंकड़ा सामने आया है, जबकि अधिकृत तौर पर यह संख्या 145 के आसपास ही है। वैसे पिछले कुछ दिनों में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या इक्का दुक्का ही रही। अभी भी कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों में एक सौ पंद्रह की हालत अस्थिर मानी जा रही है।

जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी हॉटस्पॉट
बीकानेर में परकोटे से निकलकर कोरोना वायरस अब बाहरी क्षेत्र में घुस गया है। रविवार को सबसे पॉश जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी में बीस से अधिक संक्रमित आये हैं। वहीं व्यास कॉलोनी के पास ही स्थित कांता खतुरिया कॉलोनी, पवनपुरी क्षेत्र में भी बड़ी संख्या में पॉजीटिव है।

गांवों में भी संक्रमण
अब तक माना जा रहा था कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में कोरोना नहीं है लेकिन पिछले कुछ दिनों से ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से बड़ी संख्या में रोगी आ रहे हैं। रविवार को आई सूची में बज्जू, बरसिंहसर, भादवा खिंयेरा, पलाना, रायसर, हिम्मटसर, बिग्गा बास, कालू, गाडवाला आदि क्षेत्रों से कोरोना रोगी सामने आये है। इसके अलावा श्रीडूंगरगढ़ नोखा व श्रीकोलायत से भी बड़ी संख्या में कोरोना पॉजीटिव है।

