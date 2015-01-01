पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

असमंजस:26 साल में पहली बार कोरोना के कारण अंतरराष्ट्रीय ऊंट उत्सव के आयोजन पर संशय, फैसला 23 को

बीकानेर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पर्यटन विकास समिति की बैठक में होगा निर्णय, उत्सव मनाएंगे या नहीं

हर साल जनवरी के दूसरे सप्ताह के शनिवार-रविवार को होने वाला अंतरराष्ट्रीय ऊंट उत्सव इस बार कोरोना की भेट चढ़ सकता है। आयोजन पर इस बार संशय है। ऊंट उत्सव होगा या नहीं, इस पर अभी तक कोई फैसला नहीं हुआ है। न राज्य सरकार ने इस इवेंट को लेकर कोई निर्देश दिए और न ही स्थानीय प्रशासन ने अभी तक इस दिशा में कोई निर्णय लिया है। इस समय देश में विदेशी उड़ानें बंद हैं, बीकानेर में देशी पर्यटक भी कम आ रहे हैं।

इसी का परिणाम है कि 26 साल से लगातार हो रहे इस आयोजन के होने पर संशय खड़ा हो गया है। 23 दिसंबर को इस संबंध में बीकानेर में पर्यटन विकास समिति की बैठक होगी। बैठक में जिला कलेक्टर, एडीएम, पर्यटन विभाग के सहायक निदेशक, नगर निगम आयुक्त, यूआईटी सचिव व दो पर्यटन विशेषज्ञ शामिल होते हैं। इसी बैठक में यह तय होगा कि आयोजन होगा या नहीं। कोरोना काल को देखते हुए प्रथम दृष्टया ऐसा लगता नहीं है कि यह आयोजन होगा।
बीकानेर की इकॉनॉमी में टूरिज्म का बड़ा योगदान

पर्यटन विभाग के सहायक निदेशक किशन कुमार बताते हैं कि न्यू ईयर के बाद यह आयोजन बीकानेर के पर्यटन उद्योग को पंख लगाता है। पहले इस आयोजन में 100-150 विदेशी व 200-300 देशी पर्यटक आते थे। अब 1500-2000 विदेशी पर्यटक व 3500-4000 देशी पर्यटक ऊंट उत्सव को देखने आते हैं। इस कारण यहां होटल इंडस्ट्री का तेजी से विकास हुआ है। बीकानेर में जहां 26 साल पहले 10-15 होटल व रिसोर्ट ही हुआ करते थे, अब वहां पर इसकी संख्या 94 के आस-पास हो गई है। पिछले एक साल में ही बीकानेर में 15-20 रिसोर्ट खुलना अच्छा संकेत देता है। कोरोना काल है इस कारण इस आयोजन पर संशय है, जल्द ही स्थितियां सुधरेंगी। यह उद्योग बीकानेर की इकॉनॉमी में विशेष योगदान रखता है।

मिस मरवण व मिस्टर बीकाणा प्रतियोगिता आकर्षण का केंद्र
ऊंट उत्सव कभी दो दिवसीय तो कभी तीन भी चलता है। इस दौरान सिद्ध समाज का अंगारों का नृत्यु, राजस्थानी लोक गीत नाइट, मिस मरवण, मिस्टर बीकाणा के साथ ही रस्सा-कस्सी, मटकी दौड़ व ऊंट दौड़ देशी-विदेशी पर्यटकों के आकर्षण का केंद्र रहती है।

1994 में शुरू हुआ था उत्सव, विदेशियों में काफी लोकप्रिय
बीकानेर की संस्कृति व पर्यटन स्थल से देशी-विदेशी पर्यटकों को रूबरू करवाने के लिए पर्यटन विभाग की तरफ से वर्ष 1994 में पहली बार बीकानेर में ऊंट उत्सव शुरू किया गया था। 26 साल तक यह आयोजन सफलता के नए आयाम स्थापित करता रहा। कभी कतरियासर के धोरों तक पहुंचा तो कभी बीकानेर में ही सभी आयोजन हुए। कुल मिलाकर यहां पर्यटन उद्योग को बढ़ावा देने में इस आयोजन ने महत्ती भूमिका निभाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें