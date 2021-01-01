पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अचीवमेंट सर्वे:पहली बार 10वीं के स्टूडेंट्स का भी होगा लर्निंग टेस्ट

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • 12 नवंबर को होगा सर्वे, पिछली बार तक तीसरी, 5वीं और 8वीं के विद्यार्थी ही हुए थे इसमें शामिल

इस बार नेशनल अचीवमेंट सर्वे का दायरा बढ़ाया है। 2021 में होने वाले सर्वे में पहली बार 10वीं के विद्यार्थियों का भी बौद्धिक स्तर परखा जाएगा। केंद्र सरकार के नेशनल अचीवमेंट सर्वे में अब तक क्लास 3, 5 और 8 के स्टूडेंट्स के सीखने के स्तर की जांच होती थी। कोविड-19 के चलते पिछले साल यह सर्वे नहीं हो पाया। अब स्कूल खुल चुके हैं और कोरोना का प्रकोप भी बेहद कम हो गया है। ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार ने वर्ष 2021 में यह सर्वे करवाने का फैसला किया है। नेशनल अचीवमेंट सर्वे 12 नवंबर को होगा। शिक्षा विभाग ने इसके लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। सर्वे में इस बार तीसरी, पांचवीं और आठवीं क्लास के साथ-साथ दसवीं कक्षा के स्टूडेंट्स का लर्निंग लेवल भी परखा जाएगा। पिछली बार केंद्र सरकार की ओर से 13 नवंबर, 2017 को सभी राज्यों में सर्वे कराया गया था, जिसमें पढ़ाई की चीजें सीखने के स्तर का विश्लेषण किया गया था।

इसमें राजस्थान के विद्यार्थियों में सीखने के लेवल में बढ़ोतरी सामने आई। केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय से जारी आंकड़ों में राजस्थान को दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त हुआ था। जबकि नेशनल अचीवमेंट सर्वे-2015 में राजस्थान को 15वीं पोजीशन मिली थी। 2017 के सर्वे में देश में कर्नाटक अव्वल रहा था।
एनएएस के परिणामों के आधार पर राज्यों की एकेडमिक क्वालिटी का होगा आकलन
2021 में होने वाले नेशनल अचीवमेंट सर्वे के परिणामों के आधार पर राज्यों की शैक्षणिक गुणवत्ता का आकलन किया जाएगा। इस बार परिस्थितियां अलग हैं, कोरोना के चलते तीसरी, पांचवी और आठवीं के बच्चों का रेगुलर स्कूल अभी तक शुरू नहीं हुआ है। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई जारी है।

पिछली बार के बेहतर प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग इस बार भी श्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन के लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर चुका है। पीईईओ को एक दिवसीय ट्रेनिंग दी गई है। सीखने के रिजल्ट संबंधी जानकारी रखने वाले शिक्षकों की विषयवार संख्या सीबीईओ से मांगी गई है।

  • तीसरी, पांचवीं और आठवीं क्लास के बच्चों की पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन चल रही है और उन्हें वर्क बुक से भी पढ़ा रहे हैं। 10वीं क्लास में रेगुलर पढ़ाई होने लगी है। सर्वे में राजस्थान काे बेहतर साबित करने के प्रयास हैं। - सौरभ स्वामी, निदेशक, माध्यमिक शिक्षा

पांच विषयों पर रहेगा फोकस

10वीं क्लास में हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, गणित, सामाजिक विज्ञान और विज्ञान विषय में विद्यार्थियों का लर्निंग लेवल परखा जाएगा।

