पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नगर निगम:पहली बार सफाई कर्मचारियों की ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी, हर वार्ड में टीम-15

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
56 कर्मचारी अब भी बंगलों-पार्कों में ड्यूटी दे रहे
  • लंबे समय से निगम और दूसरे सरकारी कार्यालयों में लगे 144 कर्मचारियों को वार्डों में भेजा, मौके से ही लगानी होगी ऑनलाइन हाजिरी

नगर निगम में सफाई कर्मचारियों की संख्या को दुरुस्त करते हुए सभी को वार्डों में भेजने का काम शुरू हो गया है। पहली बार ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी बनी है। अब तबादले उसी के अनुरूप किए जाएंगे। निगम आयुक्त पंकज शर्मा ने 144 सफाई कर्मचारियों को फील्ड में लगाया है। ये वो कर्मचारी हैं, जो निगम और दूसरे सरकारी कार्यालयों, अफसरों के आवास पर और मंदिरों में ड्यूटी के नाम पर वेतन उठा रहे थे। अब उन्हें वार्डों में जाकर सफाई करनी होगी। रजिस्टर में हाजिरी व्यवस्था भी खत्म कर दी गई है। एप के माध्यम से कर्मचारी ड्यूटी स्थल से ऑनलाइन उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाएंगे।

वेतन भी उसी के अनुसार बनेगा। रजिस्टर में हाजिरी केवल उन्हीं की लगेगी, जिन्हें निगम में विभिन्न कार्यों में लगाया हुआ है। गौरतलब है कि निगम में पिछले कुछ महीनों से सफाई कर्मचारियों की वास्तविक उपस्थिति को लेकर मंथन चल रहा था। दरअसल वार्डों से नदारद रहने पर आए दिन पार्षदों की शिकायत आ रही थी। ऑफलाइन हाजिरी सिस्टम में जमादार रजिस्टर में खानापूर्ति कर देते थे। इससे रिकॉर्ड में तो कर्मचारी फील्ड में होते, लेकिन वास्तव में कई जाते ही नहीं। कुछ वार्ड में मूल कर्मचारी की बजाय एवजी काम कर रहे थे।
सफाई अभियान में दिखेगा असर: फील्ड में सफाई कर्मचारियों की संख्या बढ़ने का असर सफाई में नजर आएगा। निगम ने सर्किल वार सफाई अभियान शुरू किया है। एक सर्किल के सभी कर्मचारी एक दिन एक वार्ड में सफाई करेंगे। इसका व्यापक असर होगा। इस दौरान निगम के तमाम संसाधन भी मौजूद रहेंगे। महापौर भी सफाई अभियान का जायजा लेंगी।

56 कर्मचारी अब भी बंगलों-पार्कों में ड्यूटी दे रहे

निगम में करीब 1400 सफाई कर्मचारियों में से 200 फील्ड से नदारद रहते थे। उनमें से 144 की लिस्ट जारी करते हुए आयुक्त ने उन्हें वार्डों में लगा दिया है। 56 कर्मचारी अब भी सरकारी आवासों पर कार्यरत हैं। कुछ सार्वजनिक पार्कों में लगा रखे हैं। उन्हें भी फील्ड में भेजना होगा। कुल 80 वार्ड हैं। प्रत्येक वार्ड में 15 कर्मचारियों के हिसाब से 1200 कर्मचारी फील्ड में तैनात रहेंगे।

तबादले के लिए पार्षद की डिजायर: सफाई कर्मचारियों के तबादले अब पार्षद की डिजायर पर होंगे। कोई सफाई कर्मचारी अपना वार्ड, सर्किल बदलवाना चाहता है तो उसे दोनों पार्षदों से डिजायर लिखवाकर महापौर को देनी होगी। दोनों तरफ के पार्षदों की परस्पर सहमति जरूरी होगी।

5 पॉइंट्स में समझें ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी

  • छह माह तक विशेष परिस्थिति के अलावा कोई ट्रांसफर नहीं।
  • पुरुष कर्मचारियों को किसी भी वार्ड में लगाया जा सकेगा।
  • महिला कर्मचारियों को उनकी सुविधा के अनुसार तीन विकल्प देने होंगे। उनमें से किसी एक स्थान पर लगाएंगे।
  • बिना नोटशीट किसी सफाई कर्मचारी का तबादला नहीं होगा। नोटशीट पर दोनों तरफ के पार्षदों का सहमति पत्र जरूरी।
  • प्रत्येक वार्ड में न्यूनतम 15 कर्मचारी जमादार सहित होंगे।

^शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को पटरी पर लाने के लिए ही ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी बनाई है। काफी समय से पार्षद सफाई कर्मचारियों की कमी की शिकायत कर रहे थे। अब प्रत्येक वार्ड में 15 कर्मचारी होंगे। सभी को एप पर ऑनलाइन हाजिरी लगानी होगी।
-सुशीला कंवर राजपुरोहित, महापौर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें