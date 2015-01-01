पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीणों का आरोप:दो वर्षों से टूटी पड़ी है भूरासर वितरिका और देवी माइनर पुली की दीवार

राववाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भूरासर वितरिका व देवी माइनर पुली की टूटी दीवार।
  • अवैध जिप्सम ढोने वाले वाहन चालकों ने जानबूझकर ताेड़ी दीवार

दो वर्ष पूर्व किसी अज्ञान वाहन ने भूरासर वितरिका की पुली की दीवार तोड़ दी थी लेकिन अधिकारियों को इसके बारे में अभी तक कोई जानकारी नहीं है। बरसलपुर भूरासर सड़क के चक 13 बीडीवाई से भूरासर वितरिका की टेलों से होते हुए गौडू-खाजूवाला भारत माला सड़क में मिलने वाली सड़क पर भूरासर वितरिका व देवी माइनर पुली की दीवार अज्ञात वाहन के टकराने से टूट गई थी।

दो वर्ष बाद भी अभी तक क्षतिग्रस्त दीवार तैयार नहीं होने से बड़ी दुर्घटनाओं की आशंका बनी हुई है। ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाया कि ये दीवार अवैध जिप्सम ढोने वाले वाहन चालकों ने जानबूझकर तोड़ी थी ताकि घुमावदार जगह पर ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं देखनी पड़े।

कायमवाला, भूरासर क्षेत्र में अवैध जिप्सम की गाड़ियां प्रति दिन इसी रास्ते से ज्यादा गुजरती है। 7 किमी सड़क नई बनने पर यह रास्ता वाहन चालकों को जल्दी निकलना आरामदायक भी है। वाहन चालकों ने अपनी सहुलियत देखकर आमजन के साथ खिलवाड़ किया है। चक 21 बीएसडी के पास एक पुली भूरासर वितरिका के ऊपर बनी हुई है तो एक पुली इसी जगह देवी माइनर पर बनी हुई है।

एक पुली की दीवार पास में गिरी हुई पड़ी है तो दूसरी पुली की दीवार करीब 15 से 20 फुट दूर पड़ी है जिससे अंदेशा होता है कि इस पुली की दीवार जानबूझकर तोड़ी गई है। अधिकारियों को इसके बारे में अभी तक कोई जानकारी भी नहीं है। ग्रामीणों ने नहर प्रशासन से शीघ्र इस दीवार को मरम्मत करवाने की मांग की है।

