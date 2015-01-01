पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नहीं रहे सुराना:राजस्थान के पूर्व वित मंत्री मानिकचंद सुराना का निधन, कुछ समय से बीमार थे; धारा के विपरीत करते थे राजनीति

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वर्ष 1977 से 1980 तक भैरोसिंह शेखावत के मुख्यमंत्री काल में सुराना वित मंत्री रहे थे। -फाइल फोटो।

राजस्थान के पूर्व वित्त मंत्री मानिक चंद सुराना का बुधवार सुबह निधन हो गया। वे पहले कोरोना से पीड़ित थे लेकिन ठीक हो गए। इसके बाद उनका स्वास्थ्य फिर खराब हुआ, जिसमें सुधार नहीं हुआ। उन्होंने जयपुर स्थित अपने आवास पर अंतिम सांस ली। उनका अंतिम संस्कार गुरुवार को बीकानेर में होगा।

79 साल के मानिक चंद सुराना का जन्म 31 मार्च 1931 को हुआ था। छात्र जीवन से ही राजनीति करने वाले सुराना ने डूंगर कालेज के अध्यक्ष पद पर चुनाव जीतकर अपनी राजनीति शुरू की थी। वे राजस्थान के वित्त मंत्री और वित्त आयोग के अध्यक्ष भी रहे। जनता पार्टी से साल 1977 में लूणकरनसर से पहली बार विधायक बने, इसके बाद 1985 में विधायक रहे। सुराना ने इसके बाद मूल जनता दल को छोड़ते हुए जनता दल प्रगतिशील का गठन किया। बाद में इस पार्टी का भाजपा में विलय कर दिया गया।

भैरोंसिंह शेखावत के मुख्यमंत्री काल में रहे थे वित्त मंत्री

1977 से 1980 तक भैरोंसिंह शेखावत के मुख्यमंत्री काल में सुराना वित्त मंत्री रहे थे। पार्टी में भाजपा के विलय के बाद सुराना ने वर्ष 2000 में तत्कालीन विधायक भीमसेन चौधरी के निधन के बाद उपचुनाव में उनके बेटे वीरेंद्र बेनीवाल को हराया था। सुराना ने इसके बाद भाजपा छोड़ दी। वे 2013 में टिकट नहीं मिलने से नाराज थे। उन्होंने निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ा और जीत गए। हालांकि कांग्रेस के खिलाफ ही रहे। मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने उन्हें वित्त आयोग का अध्यक्ष बनाया था।

धारा के विपरीत राजनीति करते थे सुराना
मानिक चंद सुराना जिस विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ते थे, वहां उनका जातिगत आधार नहीं था। वो वैश्य थे लेकिन लूणकरनसर में वैश्य के बहुत कम वोट है। वहां जाट समाज का बाहुल्य होने के बाद भी वो चुनाव जीतकर आते थे। सुराना की विशेषता थी कि वो सीधे जनता के सम्पर्क में रहते थे। हर गांव के लोगों को जानते थे। उनके दुख-दर्द में शामिल होते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतूफान देर शाम या रात में तमिलनाडु-पुडुचेरी को पार करेगा; 145 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल सकती हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें