सियासत:पूर्व मंत्री देवीसिंह भाटी फिर मैदान में कहा, सक्रिय रहकर सेवा करुंगा

राववाला2 घंटे पहले
पूर्व सिंचाई मंत्री देवीसिंह भाटी ने कहा कि  पिछले दो वर्ष से जनता कांग्रेस सरकार से बहुत परेशान हो चुकी है
  • ग्राम पंचायत गोकुल क्षेत्र के केहरली फार्म में कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक ली

पूर्व सिंचाई मंत्री देवीसिंह भाटी ने आखिरकार चुपी तोड़ते हुए भाजपा के चिह्न कमल के फुल पर वोट देने का किया आह्वान। वे मंगलवार दोपहर को ग्राम पंचायत गोकुल क्षेत्र के केहरली फार्म स्थिति में हुई सभा में बज्जू व कोलायत पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ता पहुंचे।

पूर्व सिंचाई मंत्री देवीसिंह भाटी ने कहा कि पिछले दो वर्ष से जनता कांग्रेस सरकार से बहुत परेशान हो चुकी है। जनता का कोई धनी धोरी नहीं है। नहर की टेलों पर पानी नहीं पहुंचना, पूरी बिजली नहीं मिलना, गांवों में सर्दी के मौसम में भी पीने का पानी नहीं मिलना, सड़कें क्षतिग्रस्त होने के बावजूद कोई ध्यान नहीं देना, गौडू से सांखला फाटा तक की टूटी हुई सड़क पर अभी तक कार्य नहीं होना सहित अनेक काम है जिस पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

अब निर्णय लिया है कि पहले भी जनता की सेवा करता रहा अब भी करता रहूंगा। बीच में दो वर्ष किन्ही कारणों से सक्रिय नहीं था, लेकिन अब सक्रिय रहकर जनता के बीच रह कर सेवा करूंगा। भाटी ने कहा कि पार्टी किसी को टिकट दे हम कंधा से कंधा मिलाकर साथ रहेंगे। कोलायत व बज्जू में भाजपा का प्रधान बनाने का आह्वान किया।

पूर्व सरपंच रामकिशन आचार्य ने कल तक चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों के फार्म जमा करवाने को कहा था। हम बुधवार तक बज्जू व कोलायत पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति के चुनाव लड़ने वाले इच्छुक दो-दो उम्मीदवारों के फार्म बुधवार तक जिलाध्यक्ष कार्यालय में जमा करवा दिया जाएगा। युवा नेता आशुमान सिंह भाटी ने भी सभा को संबोधित किया।

ग्राम पंचायत राववाला, गोकुल, छिला कश्मीर, बज्जू तेजपुरा, बिकमपुर, गड़ियाला, रणजीतपुरा, गौडू, मोडायत, चारणवाला, गज्जेवाला, जगासर, बिजेरी, संतोषनगर, भूरासर सहित बज्जू पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र की प्रत्येक ग्राम पंचायत से कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाग लिया। अनेक ग्राम पंचायत से नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच मौजूद रहे।

