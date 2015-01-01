पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को दुष्कर्म के मामले में फंसाने की धमकी देने वाली दो महिलाओं सहित चार गिरफ्तार

बीकानेर/श्रीडूंगरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुष्कर्म के मामले में फंसाने की धमकी दे ‌5 लाख मांगे, पीड़ित ने ‌‌90 हजार दे भी दिए

उदरासर ग्राम विकास अधिकारी से फोन पर दोस्ती करने और फिर दुष्कर्म के मामले में फंसाने के नाम पर पांच लाख रुपए मांगने वाले एक गिरोह के चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरोह में दो महिलाएं भी शामिल है।

प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस जरनैलसिंह बताया कि श्रीडूंगरगढ़ तहसील की उदरासर ग्राम पंचायत में कार्यरत ग्राम विकास अधिकारी केशराराम मेघवाल के पास दो नवंबर को अज्ञात नम्बर से फोन आया। फोन पर एक महिला ने अपने दोस्त को फोन करने की बात कहते हुए बातचीत शुरू की। महिला ने उसे बातों में फंसा कर श्रीडूंगरगढ़ बुलाया।

जब ग्राम विकास अधिकारी तीन नवंबर को घूमचक्कर पहुंचा तो महिला उसे अपने साथ एक कमरे में ले गई। वो जैसे ही वहां पहुंचे तो एक व्यक्ति आ गया व खुद को महिला का पति बताते हुए पीड़ित के साथ अशोभनीय व्यवहार शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान महिला और उसके साथी ने जबरदस्ती पीड़ित के कपड़े उतरवा कर आपत्तिजनक फोटो ले लिए। आरोपियों ने फोटो वायरल करने एवं दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज करवाने की धमकी देकर पांच लाख रुपए की मांग की।

डर कर ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ने 90 हजार रुपए पहले ही दे दिए एवं बाकी पैसों के लिए आरोपियों ने लगातार फोन पर धमकाया। इस पर केशराराम पुलिस के पास पहुंचा एवं थाने में अपनी परिवाद दर्ज करवाई। इस पर पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को जाल बना कर केशराराम से पैसे लेते हुए दो महिलाओं एवं दो पुरूषों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

आरोपियों की पहचान श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के ही देवनारायण काॅलोनी निवासी ग्यारसी देवी, सरदारशहर के मालासर गांव निवासी तीजा देवी नायक, कालूबास निवासी विजयसिंह राजपूत व रीड़ी निवासी भोमाराम नायक के रूप में हुई है। चारों के खिलाफ केशराराम द्वारा मामला दर्ज करवाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें