अयोध्या में राम मंदिर:बीकानेर के उद्योगपति नरसी कुलरिया ने दिए सवा दो करोड़ रुपए, अब तक जिले से चार करोड़ का इकट्‌ठा हुए

बीकानेर25 मिनट पहले
राम मंदिर के लिए नरसी कुलरिया सवा दो करोड़ रुपए का चैक भेंट करते हुए।
राम मंदिर के लिए नरसी कुलरिया सवा दो करोड़ रुपए का चैक भेंट करते हुए।
  • रविवार से घर घर होगा धन संग्रहण

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए बीकानेर से लोग दिल खोलकर धनराशि दे रहे हैं। अब तक चार करोड़ रुपए का संग्रहण हो चुका है, वहीं रविवार से घर घर पहुंचकर हिन्दू समाज के लोगों से आर्थिक सहयोग लिया जायेगा। शनिवार शाम एक कार्यक्रम में नोखा के उद्योगपति नरसी कुलरिया ने सवा दो करोड़ रुपए का चैक भेंट किया।

विभिन्न सामाजिक गतिविधियों में आर्थिक सहयोग करने वाले नरसी कुलरिया से आरएसएस के पदाधिकारियों ने पिछले दिनों संपर्क किया था। स्वयं कुलरिया धार्मिक अनुष्ठानों, मंदिर निर्माण आदि में सहयोग करते रहे हैं। ऐसे में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए भी उन्होंने काफी रुचि दिखाई। उन्होंने बीकानेर में शनिवार शाम एक चैक संघ के पदाधिकारियों को सौंपा। जिसमें सवा दो करोड़ रुपए की राशि अंकित की गई। बीकानेर में यह सबसे बड़ा आर्थिक सहयोग है। माना जा रहा है कि राजस्थान के गिने चुने लोग ही इतनी बड़ी राशि दे रहे हैं।

राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ के अभियान प्रचार प्रमुख देवराम कक्कड़ ने बताया कि नरसी कुलरिया की ओर से यह राशि क्षमाराम जी महाराज, संघ के क्षेत्र प्रचारक निंबाराम व टेकचंद बरडिया की उपस्थिति में दिया गया। बीकानेर से बीकाजी ग्रुप, पवन सिंघानिया, अशोक मोदी, गणेश बोथरा, जयचंद लाल डागा, महावीर रांका, शांतिलाल रांका, चंपालाल डागा, डॉ. आर.पी. अग्रवाल, गुमान सिंह राजपुरोहित, व राजेंद्र सिंह बीका ने भी बड़ी राशि राम मंदिर के लिए भेंट की है।

