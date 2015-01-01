पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी:मनुष्य के लिए ईश्वर का साक्षात वरदान है गौमाता

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
  • दो दिवसीय गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव का समापन, जीवन में गाय का महत्व बताया

गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर बीकानेर गोशाला संघ की ओर से आयोजित दो दिवसीय महोत्सव का समापन रविवार को गो पूजन, महाआरती और गौ महात्मय पर प्रवचन के साथ हुआ। तुलसी सर्किल स्थित तुलसी गोशाला में प्रवचन देते हुए मुख्य वक्ता टेकचंद बरड़िया ने कहा कि मानव जीवन में गौवंश का प्रभाव उसी तरह है जिस तरह मानव जीवन में धरती, आकाश,वायु, जल आदि पांच तत्व का है।

सनातन धर्म को बचाने के लिए गौ माता, हमारी शिक्षा-संस्कृति व जीवन मूल्यों को बचाना बहुत जरूरी है। यह कार्य हमारी आज की वर्तमान पीढ़ी कर सकती है। मुख्य अतिथि महापौर सुशीला कंवर राजपुरोहित ने कहा कि गौमाता प्राणी मात्र के लिए ईश्वर का साक्षात वरदान है। मानव जीवन में यदि गौ माता का स्थान रिक्त हो जाए तो जीवन की जो स्वास्थ्य की कल्पना है, पर्यावरण की कल्पना है, वह समाप्त हो जाएगी।

राजगुरु महामंडलेश्वर विशेकानंद भारती ने कहा कि मानव जीवन प्रत्येक प्राणी के लिए बना है, उन सब में सहायक होने के लिए गौ माता की सेवा, सुरक्षा बहुत जरूरी है। ईश्वरने गौ माता को देवताओं से भी बड़ा माना है। मुख्य वक्ता विश्व हिन्दू परिषद के क्षेत्रीय सह गौर रक्षा प्रमुख सूरजमाल सिंह नीमराना ने कहा कि भारतीय देसी गौवंश एक राष्ट्रीय धरोहर है। यह मानव मात्र के लिए सबसे अधिक उपयोगी है, आज गोपाष्टमी का पर्व गोवंश के प्रति मानव मात्र का कृतज्ञता प्रकट करने का दिवस है।

इस अवस पर पार्षद अनूप गहलोत ने सभी अतिथियों को स्मृति चिन्ह व शॉल ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर मप्रकाश सोनगरा, शिवाजी आहूजा, प्रेम सिंह घुमान्दा, सरवन सिंह राठौड़, चांदवीर सिंह, किशोर सिंह जोगणिया,सुशील कुमार सुथार, लाभुराम जी विश्नोई विशाल सिंह, सत्यनारायण स्वामी डूंगरगढ़, विशाल स्वामी डूंगरगढ़, बैरीसाल सिंह, उमाशंकर सोलंकी, मनोज स्वामी, रणवीर सिंह रावतसर, मानसिंह जांगलू, चंद्र स्वामी ,अशोक उभा, विजय सिंह चारण, रविराज सिंह नीमराना ने भाग लिया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन श्री हिंदू तख्त राजस्थान के अध्यक्ष अरविंद उभा ने किया। कार्यक्रम संयोजन शीशपाल गिरी गोस्वामी ने किया।

साल भर गौ सेवा का संकल्प ले
श्रीगंगानगर रोड़ कानासर फांटा स्थित रामदेव मन्दिर गौ शाला में गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव के आज तीसरे दिन संत भावनाथ महाराज की उपस्थिति में गायों का पूजन, श्रृंगार आरती की गई तथा गौ शाला की सामूहिक आरती व दीप माला की गई । इस अवसर संत भावनाथजी महाराज ने प्रवचन में कहा कि सिर्फ गोपाष्टमी पर गायों का पूजन कर इतिश्री न समझे बल्कि साल भर सेवा का संकल्प ले।

उन्होंने उपस्थित श्रद्धालुओं को गौ सेवा का संकल्प भी दिलाया। रमक झमक के अध्यक्ष सस्कृतिकर्मी प्रहलाद ओझा ‘भैरुं’ ने कहा कि हर व्यक्ति का दायित्व है कि अपने आस पास गौ सुरक्षा के लिये प्रयास शुरू करें। घनश्याम गहलोत ने संयोजन के दौरान गो ग्रास का महत्व बताया।

