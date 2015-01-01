पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:सरकार का विरोध करेंगे गौशाला संचालक

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
गौशालाओं को स्टाम्प ड्यूूटी व आबकारी सेस से मिलने वाली सभी राशि मिलनी चाहिए। सरकार को गौ सेवा सेस के रूप में 1200 करोड़ रुपए की राशि मिली। इसमें से केवल 600 करोड़ रुपए प्रदेश की गौशालाओं को देने थे। इसके बावजूद सरकार ऐसा नहीं कर रही।

गौशालाओं को 90 दिन के अनुदान की राशि दो किस्तों में दी जा रही है वह भी देरी से। इस कारण गौशाला संचालक चारे की कटाई के इस सीजन में पूरे साल के लिए उसका भंडारण नहीं कर पाए हैं। गौ संवर्धन बिल में संशोधन कर सरकार इस राशि का उपयोग अन्य मद में कर रही है।

इसका गौशाला संचालक विरोध करेंगे। यह निर्णय मंगलवार को बीकानेर गौशाला संघ की बैठक में लिया गया। संघ के अध्यक्ष सूरजमाल सिंह नीमराना ने बताया कि सरकार अगर ऐसी ही गौ विरोधी हरकतें करती रहेंगी तो गौशाला संचालकों को मजबूरी में अपने पशु खुलने छोड़ने पड़ेंगे। उन्होंने गौ सेवा सेस का उपयोग गौवंश के संरक्षण में ही लगाने की मांग का ज्ञापन मुख्यमंत्री, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष व गोपालन मंत्री को भेजा है।

