आठ महीने बाद बाजार का धनतेरस:सोने-चांदी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आइटम व वाहन की जमकर खरीदारी, धनवंतरी जयंती मनाई

बीकानेर
घर को सजाने के लिए कृत्रिम फूल व अन्य सामानों की बिक्री पर भी परवान पर रही

दीपोत्सव में शुक्रवार को दूसरी धनतेरस पर भी बाजारों में जमकर खरीदारी हुई। शहरवासियों ने उत्साह के साथ खरीदारी की। लक्ष्मीजी चूंकि सफाई में वास करती है, इसलिए उनके स्वागत के लिए धनतेरस पर मुख्य रूप से झाड़ू खरीदने का प्रावधान है। हर घर में कम से एक नया झाड़ू अवश्य खरीदा गया।

इसके साथ ही शुभ मुहूर्त के अनुसार सोने-चांदी के आभूषण व बर्तन, वाहन व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आइटम भी खरीदने के लिए शहरवासियों दुकानों पर पहुंचे। बाजारों में लगी अस्थाई दुकानों से चना-चबीना, महल-मावड़िया, काचर, बोर, मतीरा आदि की भी खरीदारी की गई। घर को सजाने के लिए कृत्रिम फूल व अन्य सामानों की बिक्री पर भी परवान पर रही। शाम को कुबेर पूजन किया और दीपदान से गोवर्धनजी सहित घर के कोनों को जगमग किया गया।

इस बार नहीं होगी आतिशबाजी
कोरोना महामारी के कारण इस बार राज्य सरकार ने प्रदूषण की आशंका को देखते हुए आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगा रखी है। वर्षों से दीपोत्सव के साथ ही आतिशबाजी का दौर शुरू हो जाता है जो इस बार अभी तक सुनाई नहीं दिया। यह बच्चों को मायूस करने वाला है मगर स्वास्थ्य को देखते हुए इस निर्णय का सभी शहरवासी स्वागत कर रहे हैं। इसे धर्म से नहीं, स्वास्थ्य से जोड़ना चाहिए।

