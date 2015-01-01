पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रह नक्षत्र:सेहत संबंधी समस्याएं होंगी कम, प्रमोशन का इंतजार होगा खत्म, मिलेंगे अच्छे संकेत, राजनीतिज्ञों का समर्थन बढ़ेगा

  • आज दोपहर 1.24 बजे देवगुरु बृहस्पति अपनी राशि से निकलकर शनि की राशि मकर में प्रवेश करेंगे

लंबे समय से जिनका प्रमोशन अटका हुआ है। राजनीति में काम करने वाले लोगों को जनसमर्थन नहीं मिल रहा है। अभी कोरोना जैसी महामारी के कारण सेहत व स्वास्थ्य संबंधी समस्याएं तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं। अब इन सब पर जल्द अंकुश लगेगा। लोगों को काफी राहत मिलेगी। कारण है देव गुरु बृहस्पति का अपनी राशि से निकलकर शनि की राशि मकर में 20 नवंबर को दोपहर 1.24 बजे प्रवेश करना। वहां पर शनि पहले से ही अपनी राशि मकर में विराजमान है।

ऐसे में एक ही राशि में शनि व बृहस्पति की यह युक्ति बड़े बदलाव के संकेत देती है। बृहस्पति शनि के साथ 5 अप्रैल, 2021 को रात्रि 12. 25 बजे तक रहेंगे। गुरु व शनि का एकसाथ होना नीच भंग राज योग बना रहा है। ज्योतिर्विद पंडित हरिनारायण व्यास मन्नासा ने बताया कि बृहस्पति अपनी नीच राशि में आ गया है इसके बावजूद इसका कोई अशुभ फल नहीं आएगा। हां, इतना जरूर असर पड़ेगा कि बृहस्पति के सारे शुभ फलों का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। वह कम हो जाएगा।

बृहस्पति के राशि बदलने के साथ ही लंबे समय से प्रमोशन की आस लगाए बैठे नौकरी पेशा लोगों को लाभ होगा। उनके स्थान परिवर्तन के साथ ही प्रमोशन की आस पूरी होगी। राजनीति से जुड़े कुछ लोगों को जनता का अच्छा समर्थन मिलेगा, जिससे वे ताकत के साथ आगे बढ़ते नजर आएंगे। लोगों की बुद्धि व ज्ञान में वृद्धि होगी, इस कारण सेहत संबंधी चल रही परेशानियों में कमी आएगी। नौकरी पेशा लोगों और व्यापारियों में निष्पक्ष निर्णय लेने की क्षमता बढ़ेगी।

राजनीति व आर्थिक स्थितियों में रहेगी उथल-पुथल : मन्नासा बताते हैं कि बृहस्पति के राशि परिवर्तन के साथ ही देश की राजनीति में उथल-पुथल होगी। आर्थिक स्थितियों में भी अनचाहे बदलाव आ सकते हैं। गुरु को धन और आर्थिक स्थिति का कारक ग्रह माना गया है। वहीं शनि कष्ट, आपदाओं और काल के कारक ग्रह है। इनका मकर राशि में एकसाथ होना प्राकृतिक आपदाओं और आर्थिक व्यवस्थाओं को डगमगाने के संकेत देता है। इस दौरान देश के उत्तरी हिस्सों में सीमा संबंधी मामलों पर महत्वपूर्ण फैसले होंगे।

राशियों पर असर: मन्नासा बताते हैं कि 12 राशियों में से अधिकतर पर बृहस्पति के बदलाव के अच्छे संकेत रहेंगे

  1. मेष : भाई व दोस्तों से मदद मिलेगी। धन लाभ होगा। मेहनत का पूरा लाभ मिलेगा।
  2. वृषभ : धनहानि, गुप्त बात उजागर हो सकती है।
  3. मिथुन : जीवन साथी से विवाद, सेहत संबंधी परेशानी होगी।
  4. कर्क : सेहत में फायदा, शत्रु से जीत व यात्रा के योग।
  5. सिंह : आर्थिक परेशानी, अधूरी योजनाएं रहेंगी।
  6. कन्या : सुख में कमी, नौकरी व व्यापार में आगे बढ़ने का अवसर मिलेगा।
  7. तुला : प्यार में सफलता, धार्मिक यात्रा के योग बन रहे हैं।
  8. वृश्चिक : पदोन्नति के योग, कामकाज पूरे होंगे, धन लाभ मिलेगा।
  9. धनु : सुखद सूचना, राेजमर्रा के काम में फायदा मिलेगा।
  10. मकर : सफलता के साथ परिवर्तन के योग, लेकिन सेहत संबंधी परेशानी, यात्रा के योग।
  11. कुंभ : पेट व गले की बीमारी हो सकती है। संतान की सेहत की चिंता व योजनाएं अधूरी रहेंगी।
  12. मीन : किस्मत का साथ मिलेगा, सम्मान भी बढ़ेगा, संपत्ति लाभ के योग बन रहे हैं।
