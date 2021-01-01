पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतिम अवसर में जोश:वैक्सीनेशन के अंतिम अवसर पर हेल्थवर्कर्स ने दिखाया जोश, अब दूसरी लाइन का आया नंबर

बीकानेर16 मिनट पहले
बीकानेर के आरसीएचओ डॉ. राजेश गुप्ता ने अपना वैक्सीनेशन करवाया।
कोविड-19 टीकाकरण महाअभियान का पहला चरण बुधवार को पूरा होने जा रहा है। बुधवार को उन हेल्थवर्कर्स को अंतिम अवसर दिया गया, जिन्होंने अब तक नंबर आने के बावजूद टीकाकरण नहीं करवाया था। जो लोग वैक्सीनेट नहीं होंगे, उन्हें फिर आम लोगों के साथ ही वैक्सीनेशन करवाने का अवसर मिल सकेगा। बीकानेर में टीका लगने के बाद किसी को बड़ी परेशानी नहीं होने से अंतिम दिन हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने जमकर टीकाकरण करवाया। हालांकि शत प्रतिशत लक्ष्य से बीकानेर भी दूर ही रह सकता है।

16 जनवरी से शुरू विश्व के सबसे बड़े टीकाकरण अभियान के अंतर्गत पहले चरण में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों व स्वास्थ्य से जुड़े अन्य फ्रंटलाइन कार्मिकों को कोविड टीकाकरण करवाने का अवसर दिया गया। जिले के समस्त सरकारी निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानों, आईसीडीएस कार्मिकों के लिए बुधवार का दिन अंतिम अवसर के रूप में रहेगा जब वह कोविड 19 के विरुद्ध वैक्सीन लगवाया है।

बुधवार को एक साथ 60 केंद्रों पर कोविड टीकाकरण सत्र आयोजित किए गए हैं। शहरी क्षेत्र के लिए एसडीएम जिला अस्पताल, गंगशहर अस्पताल, कोठारी हॉस्पिटल, समस्त शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लिए सीएचसी व पीएचसी पर टीकाकरण सत्र आयोजित किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि जो भी कार्मिक,चाहे किसी भी कारण से, अब तक टीकाकरण से वंचित रहे हैं, उनके लिए वैक्सीन लगवाने का यह अंतिम मौका होगा।

बिना संदेश भी होगा टीकाकरण

जिन्हें एसएमएस द्वारा सूचना मिली है अथवा किन्ही कारणों से नहीं मिली है, परंतु वह रजिस्टर्ड है तो उनका भी बुधवार को टीकाकरण हो रहा है। अगर रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं करवाया है तो मौके पर पहुंचकर संबंधित प्रभारी को इस बारे में सूचना दी जा सकती है।

गुरुवार से निगम व राजस्व कार्मिक

इसके बाद दूसरे चरण में राजस्व विभाग तथा नगर निकायों के अधिकारियों तथा कर्मचारियों के टीकाकरण का अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा। 4 फरवरी को जिला कलेक्ट्रेट, समस्त उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण करने के लिए पीबीएम अस्पताल के जिरियाट्रिक सेंटर सहित समस्त उपखंड क्षेत्र के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर सत्र आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

शुक्रवार से पालिकाओं में लगेगा वैक्सीन

5 व 6 फरवरी को नगर पालिका श्रीडूंगरगढ़, नोखा, देशनोक तथा नगर निगम बीकानेर के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी कोविड वैक्सीन लगवा सकेंगे। नगर निगम कार्मिकों के लिए एसडीएम जिला अस्पताल, सैटेलाइट अस्पताल गंगाशहर सहित समस्त शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण सत्र लगाए जाएंगे जबकि नगर पालिका कार्मिकों के लिए संबंधित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर टीके लगेंगे।

किस वर्ग के कितने लाभार्थी ?

अभियान के जिला सह नोडल अधिकारी एवं आर सी एच ओ डॉ राजेश कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि पल्स पोलियो अभियान के कारण 3 दिन के लिए अभियान को अल्प विश्राम दिया गया था। इस दौरान केवल पीबीएम अस्पताल, मेडिकल कॉलेज व फोर्ट डिस्पेंसरी में ही कोविड टीकाकरण जारी रखा गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में प्रथम चरण के लिए कुल 16808 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का पंजीकरण किया गया था जिसमें से 12,968 के लिए सत्र प्लान कर बुलाया गया। इनमे से 9,899 ने वैक्सीन लगवा ली है शेष स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के लिए 3 फरवरी को आखरी मौका रहेगा टीका लगवाने का।

