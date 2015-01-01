पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी का कर्फ्यू:बीकानेर सहित संभाग के चारों जिलों में रहा घना कोहरा, 5 डिग्री के नीचे आया न्यूनतम तापमान

बीकानेर4 मिनट पहले
बीकानेर के नाल गांव में सड़क किनारे खुले में भोजन की व्यवस्था में लगा एक परिवार। फोटो : श्रीराम रामावत

पश्चिमी राजस्थान एक बार फिर कोहरे की चपेट में है। बुधवार को बीकानेर सहित संभाग के श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़ व चुरु जिले में घना कोहरा छाया रहा। मौसम विभाग ने 18 दिसंबर तक घना कोहरा रहने की चेतावनी देते हुए बताया है कि शीतलहर के साथ दिन ठंडा बना रहेगा। ऐसे में न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री से नीचे आ गया है और अधिकतम तापमान भी 16 डिग्री के पास रहा।

बीकानेर में सर्दी में पिछले 70 सालों के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ दिया है। 1950 के बाद पहली बार 15 दिसंबर की रात का तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया है। बुधवार को सूर्योदय सुबह 7.21 पर हो गया लेकिन सवा आठ बजे तक भी कोहरा छाया रहा और सूरज नहीं दिखा। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर भी कोहरे का असर साफ नजर आ रहा है, जहां वाहनों की रेलमपेल सुबह के वक्त कम हो गई है।

देराजसर गांव में छाया कोहरा, दिन में भी वाहनों को लाइट्स ऑन रखनी पड़ रही है। फोटो : विनोद शर्मा
देराजसर गांव में छाया कोहरा, दिन में भी वाहनों को लाइट्स ऑन रखनी पड़ रही है। फोटो : विनोद शर्मा

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सर्दी का कहर शहर की तुलना में ज्यादा है, जहां लोग कच्चे घरों में रहते हैं, वहीं कुछ लोग खेत में झोपड़ी बनाकर ही रात गुजार रहे हैं। इन क्षेत्रों में सुबह आठ बजे तक कोहरा छाया रहा। नाल गांव में सड़क किनारे तंबू तानकर रह रहे लोग ठिठुरते हुए खुले में ही सीली लकड़ियों से भाेजन की व्यवस्था करते नजर आते हैं तो नोखा, श्रीकोलायत, लूणकरनसर से गुजरने वाले मुख्य मार्गों पर घना कोहरा देखने को मिल रहा है।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार संभाग में 18 दिसम्बर तक तापमान कम ही रहेगा। विभाग के अनुसार बुधवार को भी बीकानेर में शीत दिन रहेगा, जबकि आगे शीतलहर जारी रहेगी। 19 दिसम्बर को सर्दी से कुछ राहत मिल सकती है। दरअसल, 19 दिसम्बर को शीत लहर की चेतावनी नहीं दी गई है। पंजाब व हरियाणा से जुड़े श्रीगंगानगर व हनुमानगढ़ में कोहरा सबसे ज्यादा है। यहां खेतों में किसान एक तरफ बुवाई के अंतिम चरण में वहीं दूसरी तरफ कोहरे ने हालात बिगाड़ दिए हैं।

