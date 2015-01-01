पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम में टेंडर विवाद:80 वार्डों में कचरा उठाने का विवाद नहीं थमा निविदा कार्यवाही पर हाईकोर्ट की रोक

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • डीएलबी में अपील खारिज होने पर फर्म ने हाईकोर्ट में दायर की थी याचिका

शहर के 80 वार्डों में कचरा उठाने के लिए नगर निगम ने भले ही 8 करोड़ के टेंडर कर दिए, लेकिन इसका विवाद अभी तक थमा नहीं है। हाईकोर्ट ने इस प्रकरण में एक फर्म की याचिका पर स्टे दे दिया है। नई फर्म अब तक काम ही शुरू नहीं कर पाई है। नगरीय विकास विभाग में अपील खारिज होने के बाद मैसर्स राजश्री बिल्डर्स ने विभाग, नगर निगम और टेंडर लेने वाली फर्म महेश ट्रेडिंग के विरुद्ध हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी।

याचिकाकर्ता ने निविदा को चुनौती देते हुए कहा था कि तकनीकी बिड में एक करोड़ 60 लाख का कार्यानुभव प्रमाण पत्र नहीं होने के बाद भी डीएलबी ने निगम के जवाब को सही माना और उनकी अपील खारिज कर दी। फर्म राजश्री की याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि चुनौती दी गई निविदा की कार्यवाही रिट याचिका के अंतिम फैसले के अधीन रहेगी।

डीएलबी, निगम आयुक्त और फर्म महेश ट्रेडिंग को दस्ती नोटिस तामील कराने के आदेश दिए हैं। आगामी पेशी की तारीख 8 दिसंबर रखी गई है। गौरतलब है कि ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली का ठेका महेश ट्रेडिंग को मिला है, लेकिन 15 दिन की अवधि खत्म होने के बाद भी वह काम शुरू नहीं का पाई। फर्म ने 15 दिन का समय और मांगा है।
अब ऑटो टिपर को लेकर नया विवाद
नगर निगम में ऑटो टिपर के टेंडर को लेकर नया विवाद खड़ा हो गया है। इस टेंडर में भी मैसर्स महेश ट्रेडिंग और जेवी कार्पोरेशन फर्म थी। दरों की भिन्नता के कारण एल2 जेवी को टेंडर मिल गया है। लेकिन एल वन महेश ट्रेडिंग को शून्य नहीं गया। इसे लेकर जेवी ने निगम आयुक्त को नोटिस भेजा है।

ये है मामला: शहर के 80 वार्डों में कचरा परिवहन के लिए ट्रेक्टर ट्राली मय श्रमिक उपलब्ध कराने के लिए नगर निगम ने 8 करोड़ के टेंडर किए थे। 5 फर्म ने आवेदन किए। टेक्निकल बिड में एक फर्म बाहर हो गई। तकनीकी कमेटी ने शेष 4 फर्म की बिड मंजूर कर ली। इनमें राजश्री बिल्डर्स ने कमेटी के फैसले के विरुद्ध डीएलबी निदेशक के समक्ष अपील दायर कर दी। उसने अन्य तीन फर्म के अनुभव प्रमाण पत्र तथा अन्य दस्तावेज को चुनौती दी। डीएलबी ने एक बरगी टेंडर फाइनल करने पर रोक लगा दी।

इस दौरान डीएलबी निदेशक बीमार हो गए। एक माह तक कोई कार्यवाही नहीं हुई। पिछले माह डीएलबी ने नगर निगम के जवाब से संतुष्ट होते हुए राजश्री की अपील खारिज कर दी। इस पर निगम ने रेट कम भरने वाली महेश ट्रेडिंग कॉर्पोरेशन का टेंडर फाइनल कर दिया। सहमति पत्र जारी कर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली उपलब्ध कराने के लिए 15 दिन का समय दिया।

जिसकी मियाद 19 नवम्बर को खत्म हो गई। इस मुद्दे पर भी मामला गर्माया हुआ है। क्योंकि वर्तमान में काम कर रही जेवी कॉर्पोरेशन ने कार्य अवधि समाप्त होने पर सोमवार को ट्रैक्टर नहीं निकाले। महापौर की चेतावनी के बाद मंगलवार से कचरा उठाने का काम वापस शुरू हो गया है।

