बारुद के ढेर पर हैं शहर?:सैकड़ों किलो बारुद के पटाखों के भंडार बन सकते हैं खतरनाक, छह सौ से दो लाख किलो बारुद के पटाखों की मिलती है अनुमति

एक घंटा पहले
  • अगली दीपावली तक संभालकर रखने का जिम्मा बढ़ गया
  • जरा सी चूक कर सकती है नुकसान, सरकार ने नहीं दिए निस्तारण के कोई निर्देश

बीकानेर। दीपावली पर पटाखों की बिक्री व छोडऩे पर रोक लगने से हजारों किलो बारूद शहरी क्षेत्रों में खतरा बनकर पड़ा रहेगा। दरअसल, राज्य सरकार ने पटाखों पर रोक तो लगा दी लेकिन जिन लोगों ने पहले से हजारों किलो बारुद के पटाखे खरीद रखे हैं, उनके निस्तारण के लिए कोई दिशा निर्देश जारी नहीं किए हैं। चिंता की बात यह है कि अधिकांश शहरी दुकानदारों ने यह पटाखे खरीदकर अपने भंडारों में रखे हुए हैं, जहां एक पल की लापरवाही बड़ा हादसा कर सकती है।

किसके पास कितना बारुद
दरअसल, राज्य सरकार के नियमों के मुताबिक एक दुकानदार के पास छह सौ किलो बारुद हो सकता है। यह वो दुकानदार है जो शहर में जगह-जगह अपनी दुकान खोलते हैं। अकेले बीकानेर की बात करें तो यहां अस्सी लोगों के पास छह सौ किलो बारुद रखने का लाइसेंस है। दीपावली पर भारी बिक्री की उम्मीद में इन लोगों ने इतनी खरीद कर रखी है। इतना ही नहीं बड़े विक्रेताओं को डेढ हजार किलो बारूद और होलसेल व्यापारियों को दो लाख किलो बारूद तक रखने की छूट होती है। अभी किस व्यापारी के पास कितना सामान है, यह जांच का विषय है। बीकानेर में डेढ़ हजार किलो बारूद रखने का लाइसेंस दो जनों के पास है और इतने ही व्यापारियों के पास होलसेल यानी दो लाख किलो बारूद रखने की छूट है।

दो-तीन महीने में बिक जाता था
आमतौर पर पटाखों की खरीद रक्षा बंधन के बाद शुरू होती है और दीपावली तक बिक जाते हैं। बचे हुए पटाखे विवाह सावे में बिक जाते हैं। इस बार सरकार ने पटाखों की बिक्री पर ३१ दिसम्बर तक रोक लगा दी है, ऐसे में दीपावली के बाद होने वाले विवाह समारोह में भी बिक्री नहीं होगी। ऐसे में जिन लोगों ने रक्षा बंधन के बाद खरीद कर ली थी, उन्हें अब अगली दीपावली तक पटाखों का बारुद संभालकर रखना होगा।

ये है नियम
होलसेल में बिक्री करने और दो लाख किलो तक बारुद रखने की अनुमति उन्हें ही दी जाती है, जिन्होंने शहर से बाहर कारखाना ले रखा हो। वहीं पंद्रह सो किलो बारुद रखने की अनुमति भी शहर से बाहर कारखाना होने पर दी जाती है। जबकि छह सौ किलो तक बारुद रखने की अनुमति जिला कलक्टर कार्यालय से जारी होती है और वो शहरी क्षेत्र में पटाखे बेचने वालों को दी जाती है। अकेले बीकानेर में ऐसे अस्सी लोग हैं, जिन्होंने क्षमता से आधे पटाखे भी खरीद रखें तो शहर में हजारों किलो बारूद जगह-जगह पड़ा है।

क्या कहते हैं निर्माता व विक्रेता
बीकानेर फायरवक्र्स एसोसिएशन के सचिव वीरेंद्र किराडू का कहना है कि पटाखों की खरीद कर चुके लोगों के लिए इसे सालभर तक सहेजकर रखना बहुत मुश्किल होता है। हालांकि सभी के पास उपकरण होते हैं लेकिन एक गलती बड़ा नुकसान कर सकती है। शहर में सभी गोदामों में बिजली के कनेक्शन है। दो घंटे की छूट भी मिले तो इन पटाखों का निस्तारण हो सकता है।

स्वास्थ्य की दृष्टि से नुकसान
उधर, चिकित्सकों का मानना है कि पटाखे छोडऩे की अनुमति अगर दो घंटे भी दी गई तो लोग असीमित समय तक पटाखे छोड़ेंगे जो कोरोना रोगियों के लिए बड़ी समस्या बन सकते हैं।

