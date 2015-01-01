पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना पर प्रशासन की सख्ती:आईएएस व आरएएस अधिकारियों को बना दिया प्राइवेट अस्पतालों प्रभारी, कोविड-19 रोगी के उपचार से संबंधित व्यवस्थाओं पर नजर

बीकानेर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीकानेर में कोरोना संक्रमण बढऩे के बाद वृद्धजन भी सडक़ों पर नजर आ रहे हैं
  • प्रशासनिक और चिकित्सकों की समिति का किया गठन
  • जरूरत से अधिक राशि वसूली तो सात दिन में कार्रवाई

जिले में कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने निजी चिकित्सालयों को इलाज करने की छूट तो दे दी है लेकिन उन पर निगरानी रखने के लिए आईएएस व आरएएस अधिकारियों को तैनात कर दिया है। शुक्रवार रात जारी आदेशों में निजी चिकित्सालयों में हो रहे इलाज के लिए विभिन्न दरें भी निर्धारित कर दी गई है। जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता ने शुक्रवार को जारी आदेश में माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक व आईएएस अधिकारी सौरभ स्वामी को कोठारी अस्पताल और एमएन अस्पताल का प्रशासनिक प्रभारी बना दिया है। वहीं अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर ए.एच. गौरी को डीटीएम अस्पताल व जीवन रक्षा अस्पताल का प्रभारी बना दिया है। वहीं इनके साथ दो चिकित्सा अधिकारियों को भी जिम्मा सौंपा गया है।

क्या होगा काम
जिला कलक्टर ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के उपचार के लिए चिन्हित निजी चिकित्सालयों से बेहतर संवाद, समन्वय स्थापित करने, आमजन को सहज व सुलभ उपचार उपलब्ध कराने, कोविड उपचार हेतु उपलब्ध बैडस् की संख्या बढ़ाने व निजी चिकित्सालयों के समक्ष आने वाली समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए समिति का गठन कर, नोडल अधिकारी एवं चिकित्सा प्रभारी नियुक्त किए है।

तीस फीसदी बेड कोविड के
सभी नोडल अधिकारी निजी चिकित्सालय की कुल बेड क्षमता, (सामान्य, ऑक्सीजन स्पोर्टिंड, आईसीयू एवं वेंटीलेटर युक्त) में से श्रेणीवार 30 प्रतिशत बेड कोविड-19 मरीजों को उपलब्ध करवाना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। निजी चिकित्सालयों में आने वाले कोविड संक्रमित मरीजों, राज्य स्तरीय मुख्यमंत्री हेल्पलाइन 181/ जिला प्रशासन द्वारा रैफर किए गए मरीजों को हेल्प डेस्क के माध्यम से बेड उपलब्ध होने पर बैडस् उपलब्ध कराने में सहयोग करेंगे। आवश्यकता होने पर कोविड उपचार हेतु आरक्षित बैडस् की संख्या बढ़ाई जायेगी। निजी चिकित्सालय में ऑक्सीजन की मांग एवं आपूर्ति की समीक्षा कर, कोई समस्या होने पर संबंधित विभाग से संपर्क कर समस्या का निराकरण कराएंगे।

उपचार निर्धारत दर करवाने लिए समिति का गठन
जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता ने एक आदेश जारी कर कोविड-19 के उपचार के लिए चिन्हित निजी चिकित्सालयों द्वारा कोविड-19 के उपचार हेतु ज्यादा राशि वसूल नहीं करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इसके लिए एक समिति का गठन कर दिया है जो राज्य सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित दरों से अधिक राशि वसूली की शिकायत होने पर जांच करेगी। समिति में अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर (प्रशासन) ए.एच.गौरी, मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ.बी.एल.मीना, पीबीएम अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक मेडिसिन विभाग डॉ.माणक गुजरानी, वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक निश्चतन विभाग डॉ. प्रमिला सोनी को शामिल किया है। प्राप्त प्रकरणों का निस्तारण सात दिनों में किया जायेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें