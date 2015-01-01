पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर कोरोना अपडेट:बीकानेर में फिर दो सौ के पास कोरोना संक्रमित, अब तक 14 हजार से ज्यादा हुए ठीक

7 मिनट पहले
  • जिले में अब एक्टिव केस की संख्या एक हजार से कम

बीकानेर। बीकानेर में सोमवार को 198 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। हालांकि हर रोज की तरह एक बार फिर आंकड़ों को लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति है। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से जारी रिपोर्ट में 143 संक्रमित ही बताये गए हैं जबकि जयपुर से जारी राज्य स्तरीय रिपोर्ट में बीकानेर में 198 संक्रमित बताये हैं। सोमवार को कोरोना से मौत का सिलसिला भी अनवरत जारी है। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा ने बताया कि रविवार को एक हजार पचास लोगों की आरटीपीसीआर जांच की गई थी, जिसमें 143 लोग पॉजीटिव पाये गए।

एक सौ हुए कोरोना नेगेटिव
बीकानेर में सोमवार सौ लोगों की जांच कोरोना पॉजीटिव से नेगेटिव आ चुकी है। अब तक बीकानेर में 14 हजार 390 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ चुकी है। बीकानेर में अब एक्टिव केस की संख्या 994 रह गई है। यह संख्या पहले भी एक हजार से कम हुई थी लेकिन बाद में बढ़ गई थी।

वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

