पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • In Bikaner, Every Candidate Was Given A Mask, Former City Development Trust Chairman Gave Sixty Thousand Masks To The Police

कोरोना में कांस्टेबल परीक्षा:बीकानेर में हर अभ्यर्थी को मास्क, नगर विकास न्यास के पूर्व चैयरमेन ने पुलिस को दिए साठ हजार मास्क

21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 20 थर्मल स्कैनिंग मशीन की सुपुर्द
  • कोरोना काल में परीक्षा के दौरान डबल लेयर मास्क पहनकर देनी होगी परीक्षा

बीकानेर। बीकानेर में अगर आप कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देने आ रहे हैं तो मास्क साथ लाने की जरूरत नहीं है। भाजपा नेता और नगर विकास न्यास के पूर्व चैयरमेन महावीर रांका ने पुलिस को साठ हजार मास्क एक साथ उपलब्ध करवा दिए हैं ताकि कोई भी कांस्टेबल अभ्यर्थी कोरोना की चपेट में नहीं आये। न सिर्फ मास्क बल्कि बीस थर्मल स्केनिंग मशीन भी पुलिस को उपलब्ध कराई गई है।सामाजिक कार्यों में आगे रहने वाले रांका ने बताया कि बीकानेर में छह से आठ नवम्बर तक पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा आयोजित होने वाली है। इस परीक्षा में आने वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए साठ हजार डबल लेयर मास्क उपलब्ध कराये गए हैं। यह मास्क पहनकर ही कांस्टेबल अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा दे सकेगा। मास्क पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रहलाद सिंह कृष्णियां, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक पवन मीणा व यातायात पुलिस अधिकारी प्रदीपसिंह चारण को सौंपे गए।

अनूठा काम करते हैं रांकाइससे पहले रांका ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान मिट्टी की मटकियां बनाने वालों की मदद करने के लिए सैकड़ों की संख्या में मटकियों की खरीद की। बाद में यह मटकियां शहर में विभिन्न जगह ठंडे पानी के लिए रखवा दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें