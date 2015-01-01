पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बीकानेर में घटा संक्रमण ?:बीकानेर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 55 बताई तो जयपुर की रिपोर्ट में 182

बीकानेर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच बाजार में भीड़ कम नहीं हो रही
  • आंकड़ों को छिपा रहा है चिकित्सा विभाग या सच में कम हुआ है खतरा?

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण कम हो रहा है या फिर चिकित्सा विभाग वायरस के बजाय आंकड़ों को नियंत्रित करने की मशक्कत में जुटा हुआ हैï? यह सवाल इसलिए खड़ा हो रहा है क्योंकि बीकानेर में अचानक से संख्या घटकर महज 55 रह गई है जबकि पिछले कई दिनों से दोहरे व तिहरे शतक लग रहे थे। सोमवार को ही मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ने जहां 55 रोगी बताये, वहीं जयपुर से जारी राज्य स्तरीय रिपोर्ट में बीकानेर के 182 रोगी बताये गए हैं। लंबे अर्से से बीकानेर व राज्य की रिपोर्ट में आंकड़े अलग अलग ही आ रहे हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा ने बताया कि बीकानेर में रविवार को महज 630 लोगों ने अपनी कोविड जांच करवाई थी, जिसमें 55 पॉजीटिव आये। हालांकि 31 अन्य पॉजीटिव की सूची भी सार्वजनिक हुई है जो उन रोगियों की है, जो पहले से पॉजीटिव है। इनकी रिपोर्ट में ‘रिपीट पॉजीटिव’ लिखा हुआ है। सीएमएचओ की रिपोर्ट में अचानक कम आई संख्या से जहां आम आदमी राहत की सांस ले रहा है, वहीं सोमवार शाम जारी प्रदेश स्तर की रिपोर्ट में बीकानेर के खाते में 182 संक्रमित आ गए। इस रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बीकानेर में सोमवार को किसी की मौत कोरोना से नहीं हुई। बीकानेर से 157 लोगों को पॉजीटिव से नेगेटिव घोषित कर दिया गया है। ऐसे में अर्से बाद बीकानेर एक्टिव केस की संख्या 726 रह गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतीन बार असम के सीएम रहे गोगोई का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन, इंदिरा गांधी से नरसिंहराव तक केंद्र की राजनीति में रहे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें