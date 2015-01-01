पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • In Bikaner, There Was A Crowd For Marriage Acceptance, The Biggest Question Is Who Is Included In The Hundred People, Who Is Not? Whom To Call, Not Whom?

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फेरों से पहले मशक्कत:बीकानेर में विवाह स्वीकृति के लिए लगी भीड़, सबसे बड़ा सवाल सौ लोगों में कौन शामिल, कौन नहीं? किसे बुलाएं, किसे नहीं?

बीकानेर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उपखंड कार्यालय के विवाह स्वीकृति के लिए जुटे लोग अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते हुए

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते प्रदेशभर में अचानक बढ़ी सख्ती ने उन लोगों की चिंता बढ़ा दी है, जिनके घर में विवाह समारोह है। अफरातफरी इतनी मची हुई है कि लोग विवाह की अनुमति लेने के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय पर पहुंच रहे हैं, जहां भीड़ में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं हो रही। सोमवार को यहां कार्यालय के आगे इतनी भीड़ लगी थी कि लोग एक दूसरे को धक्का मुक्की करने लगे।

बीकानेर सहित प्रदेश के आठ जिलों में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लगने से विवाह समारोह से जुड़े परिवार पशोपेश में है। विवाह के लिए महज सौ लोगों की छूट दी गई है। परेशानी यह है कि किस रिश्तेदार को रोकें और किसे बुलाएं? बीकानेर शहर में अधिकांश लोगों के मुख्य रिश्तेदार भी यहीं रहते हैं। संयुक्त परिवार की अवधारण को जीवित रखने वाले परिवारों में तो सौ लोग एक ही परिवार से हो जाते हैं। अधिकांश दुल्हा व दुल्हन का स्वयं का घर, ननिहाल सब यहीं है, ऐसे में रिश्तेदारों की छंटनी करने का काम मुश्किल हो गया है।

अपने बेटे की शादी के कार्ड बांट रहे मरुधर बोहरा का कहना है कि इकलौते बेटे की शादी के लिए दो सौ से अधिक कार्ड प्रकाशित करवाए थे, लेकिन अब सौ भी नहीं दे सकता। एक घर से ही अगर तीन-चार लोग आते हैं तो उनकी ‘निमंत्रण सीमा’ तो पंद्रह-बीस कार्ड में ही खत्म हो जाएगी।

बैंड वाले व रसोईये शामिल है या नहीं?

एक बड़ा सवाल यह है कि विवाह समारोह में सौ की सीमा में बैंड बाजे वाले, रसोइये, सफाई करने वाले, टैंट वाले शामिल है या नहीं? जिला प्रशासन भी अब तक इस पर मौन है। अगर इनकी गिनती होती है तो सौ की संख्या वैसे ही पूरी हो जाएगी।

खलल डालने की कोशिश नहीं

जिला प्रशासन किसी भी विवाह में खलल नहीं डालना चाहता। पिछले दिनों जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता ने कहा था कि विवाह में आमंत्रण को नियंत्रित रखें क्योंकि प्रशासन किसी विवाह समारोह में परेशानी नहीं करना चाहता। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ सरकारी कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है कि अगर सौ से अधिक लोग किसी विवाह में नजर आए तो इस पर कार्रवाई की जाए।

हर रोज सैकड़ों आवेदन

बीकानेर के उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय में सोमवार को भारी भीड़ रही। कतार में खड़े लोग किसी भी तरह की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं कर रहे थे। अपना फार्म जल्दी देने की कोशिश में लगे कई लोग बिना मास्क ही डटे रहे। मौके पर किसी तरह की पुलिस व्यवस्था नजर नहीं आई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें