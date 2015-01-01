पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर में हत्या:गंगाशहर थाना क्षेत्र में युवक को जेसीबी के अगले हिस्से से मारा, रुपयों के लेनदेन का मामूली मामला था, हत्या का आरोपी फरार

बीकानेर36 मिनट पहले
मृतक नीतिन यादव के परिजनों का शव लेने मोर्चरी पहुंचे परिजन
  • यहां उदयरामसर गांव में एक युवक की हत्या

यहां उदयरामसर गांव में एक युवक की हत्या सिर्फ इसलिए कर दी गई क्योंकि वो अपने बकाया रुपयों के लिए मांग कर रहा था। गंगाशहर पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में हुई इस घटना के बाद क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैली हुई है। गंगाशहर थानाधिकारी महेंद्र दत्त ने बताया कि उदयरामसर क्षेत्र में रोही में नीतिन यादव नामक युवक एक व्यक्ति सोनू यादव से अपने उधार रुपए मांगने गया। सोनू वहां जेसीबी मशीन से मिट्टी निकाल रहा था। नीतिन ने बार बार बकाया रुपए मांगे तो दोनों में कहासुनी हो गई। इस दौरान सोनू यादव ने नीतिन को अपनी जेसीबी मशीन के नीचे कुचल दिया। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। सोनू ने जेसीबी के आगे का हिस्सा नीतिन के सिर पर दे मारा, जिससे गंभीर चोट लगी थी। उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

नीतिन के साथी ने दी सूचना
रुपए मांगने गए नीतिन के साथ उसका दोस्त भी था। वो बच गया था। उसी ने नीतिन के परिजनों को इस आशय की सूचना दी कि नीतिन को सोनू ने मार दिया है। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची लेकिन तब तक सोनू अपना मोबाइल फरार कर भाग गया। उसकी पड़ताल की जा रही है। उधर, शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है।

