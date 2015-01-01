पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली पर ग्रहाें के शुभ संकेत:शनि स्वग्रही मकर में, यह योग व्यापार के लिए लाभकारी, जनता के लिए सुखकारी बनेगा, सुबह मनाएंगे रूप चौदस

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
14 नवंबर को चतुर्दशी दोपहर 02.17 बजे तक ही रहेगी

कोरोना महामारी के कारण हर ओर आर्थिक संकट छाया हुआ है। व्यापार बुरी तरह से प्रभावित होने के कारण आम आदमी पर भी इसका असर पड़ रहा है। हर वर्ग इससे चिंतित है। अब, इन स्थितियों में बदलाव आने वाला है। दीपावली पर ग्रहाें ने ऐसे संकेत दिए हैं जो व्यापार के लिए लाभकारी व जनता के लिए सुखकारी असर दिखाएंगे। यानी अब जल्द ही खुशियां आएंगी। ज्योतिर्विद हरिनारायण व्यास मन्नासा कहते हैं कि इस बार दीपावली पर शनि स्वग्राही मकर राशि पर है।

यह संयोग व्यापार के लिए लाभकारी होता है और जनता के लिए सुखकारी। यानी व्यापार बढ़ेगा तो आर्थिक संकट दूर होगा, जिसका सीधा असर जनता पर पड़ेगा और खुशियां आएंगी। इसके साथ ही इस दिन सिद्धि योग एवं सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग का संयोग भी बन रहा है। यह भी जनता को राहत देने के साथ ही सावधान रहने का संकेत भी देता है। मतलब, जनता को खुशियों के साथ उन बातों का भी ध्यान रखना होगा जिससे वे किसी आपदा में ना पड़ जाए। वर्तमान में कोरोना महामारी पर सावधान रहने की अपील को इसी संदर्भ में लिया जा सकता है।

इस बार 13 नवंबर, शुक्रवार को धनवंतरी जयंती मनाने के साथ ही अगले दिन चतुर्दशी व अमावस्या एकसाथ आ गई है। मन्नासा कहते हैं कि इस कारण सुबह रूप चौदस मनाई जाएगी और उसी दिन शाम को दीपावली की पूजा होगी। सामान्य दिनों में धनवंतरी जयंती के एक दिन बाद दीपावली मनाई जाती है। इस बाद धनतेरस के आगामी दिन को ही यह संयोग बन गया है।
14 नवंबर को चतुर्दशी दोपहर 2.17 बजे तक, उसके बाद अमावस्या, सुबह स्नानदान
मन्नासा बताते हैं कि 14 नवंबर को चतुर्दशी दोपहर 02.17 बजे तक ही रहेगी। उसके बाद अमावस्या लग जाएगी। दीपावली का पूजन शाम के बाद ही होता है। अमावस्या रविवार को सुबह 10.36 बजे तक रहेगी। इस कारण दीपावली पूजन शनिवार को ही होगा। 15 को उदयमान तिथि के कारण अमावस्या का स्नान व दान का महात्म्य रहेगा। अन्नकूट व गोवर्धन पूजा भी उसी दिन होगी।

