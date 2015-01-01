पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:कांस्टेबल बनने की लिए पहले दिन दाे पारियाें में 13861 युवाओं ने दी परीक्षा, 5483 अभ्यर्थी गैरहाजिर

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज और कल भी चलेगी परीक्षा

कांस्टेबल बनने के लिए पहले दिन 13861 युवाओं ने परीक्षा दी। पुलिस ने परीक्षा केन्द्राें पर अभ्यर्थियाें का ताप जांचा और मास्क पहनाकर प्रवेश दिया। शुक्रवार काे सुबह 7 से 9 और दिन में 3 से 5 बजे तक दाे पारियाें में 17 केन्द्राें पर कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा आयाेजित की गई। पहले दिन 13861 युवा परीक्षा देने बीकानेर पहुंचे जिनमें बड़ी संख्या में युवतियां भी शामिल थीं।

प्रत्येक पारी में 9672 अभ्यर्थियाें के परीक्षा की व्यवस्था की गई थी, लेकिन पहली पारी में 6803 व दूसरी पारी में 7058 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देने पहुंचे। कुल 5483 अभ्यर्थी गैरहाजिर रहे। दूसरे जिलाें से आए अभ्यर्थी सुबह से ही परीक्षा केन्द्राें पर इकट्ठा हाेने लगे। केन्द्राें पर परीक्षा से दाे घंटे पहले ही प्रवेश देना शुरू कर दिया गया था। सभी अभ्यर्थियाें के टेंप्रेचर जांचे गए और मास्क बांटे गए।

एएसपी सिटी पवन मीणा ने बताया कि परीक्षा के पहले दिन किसी तरह की नकल या गड़बड़ी सामने नहीं आई है। सभी अभ्यर्थियाें काे जांच-पड़ताल के बाद परीक्षा केन्द्राें में प्रवेश दिया गया। फ्लाइंग दस्ताें ने परीक्षा केन्द्राें पर पहुंचकर अाकस्मिक जांच की। परीक्षा शनिवार और रविवार को भी जारी रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें