  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Bikaner
गांव की सरकार:पंचायत चुनाव के पहले चरण में भाजपा-कांग्रेस में सीधी टक्कर, कांग्रेस को इज्जत बचाने के लिए करनी पड़ रही है मशक्कत

बीकानेर20 मिनट पहले
लूणकरणसर में एक सभा को संबोधित करते भाजपा नेता विधायक सुमित गोदारा

गांवों की सरकार के लिए चुनाव का सिलसिला सोमवार से शुरू हो जायेगा। पहले चरण में बीकानेर की तीन पंचायत समितियों में जिला परिषद सदस्य और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए मतदान होगा। यह तीनों ही पंचायत समितियां फिलहाल कांग्रेस व भाजपा में सीधी टक्कर वाली है, हालांकि एक में वामपंथी दल भी अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने की कोशिश में है।

प्रथम चरण में सोमवार को नोखा, पांचू और श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में मतदान होना है। प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की सरकार और इन तीन पंचायत समितियों के दो विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कांग्रेस के बजाय भाजपा व वामपंथी दल के विधायक हैं। नोखा में जहां कांग्रेस के रामेश्वर डूडी विधायक चुनाव हार चुके हैं, वहीं यहां भाजपा के बिहारीलाल बिश्रोई विधायक जीते थे। दोनों ही पार्टियों ने इन्हीं बड़े नेताओं को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी हुई है। ऐसे में एक बार फिर इन दिग्गजों के बीच नोखा व पांचू में आमने सामने की लड़ाई है।

बिहारी बिश्रोई जहां अपने क्षेत्र में काफी सक्रिय रहते हैं और कार्यकर्ताओं के सीधे सम्पर्क में है। वहीं दूसरी ओर रामेश्वर डूडी प्रदेश की राजनीति के बड़े नेता है। डूडी न सिर्फ नोखा पंचायत समिति प्रधान की सीट पर कब्जा चाहते हैं बल्कि यहां से जिला परिषद के लिए इतनी लीड चाहते हैं कि अपने मनपसन्द व्यक्ति को एक बार फिर जिला प्रमुख बना सके।

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में वर्तमान में वामपंथी नेता गिरधारी महिया विधायक है। हालांकि विधानसभा में महिया कांग्रेस के समर्थन में है लेकिन यहां अपनी जमीन को मजबूत करने के लिए वो कांग्रेस के बजाय अपने समर्थकों को जीत दिलाने की कोशिश में है। महिया को कांग्रेस सीधे चुनौती दे रही है, जबकि भाजपा के देहात अध्यक्ष ताराचंद सारस्वत भी श्रीडूंगरगढ़ की राजनीति करते हैं। ऐसे में मुकाबला त्रिकोणिय हो रहा है। हालांकि भाजपा में ही किसनाराम नाई का गुट अपनी गणित जोडऩे में लगा हुआ है।
कहां कितनी सीट?
दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की 53 सीटों पर पंचायत समति सदस्य का चुनाव होना है जबकि ग्यारह जिला परिषद सदस्यों का चुनाव होगा। इसके लिए 129 ग्राम पंचायतों में मतदान होगा। पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नोखा में सत्रह, पांचू में पंद्रह, श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में 21 सदस्यों के लिए वोट पड़ेंगे जबकि जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए नोखा व पांचू में सात और श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में चार सीटों के लिए मतदान होना है।
डूडी की गणित
कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता रामेश्वर डूडी को अगर अपना जिला प्रमुख बनाना है तो नोखा में उन्हें बेहतर प्रदर्शन करना होगा। अलबत्ता नोखा के साथ डूंगरगढ़ में भी उनका हस्तक्षेप है। हालांकि यहां कांग्रेस नेता मंगलाराम गोदारा का भी प्रभाव है। गोदारा पूरी तरह सक्रिय है। दरअसल, डूडी को कांग्रेस के जिला प्रमुख के लिए अपनी ही पार्टी के नेताओं के आमने सामने होना होगा।
प्रशासन की तैयारी पूरी
मतदान के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। चुनाव के लिए 647 मतदान दलों को रविवार को रवाना कर दिया गया है, जो शाम तक मतदान केंद्र को तैयार कर लेंगे। जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता स्वयं पूरी प्रक्रिया को देख रहे हैं। उन्होंने पोलिटेक्निक कॉलेज पहुंचकर वहां अधिकारियों से तैयारियों का जायजा भी लिया।

