बीकानेर में चोरियां बढ़ी:पिछले चार दिन में दस जगह चोरों ने हाथ साफ किया, सात बाइक चोरी, एक घर में सेंधमारी तो ऑफिस से कम्प्यूटर तक ले गए चोर

39 मिनट पहले
  • अब तक कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं

बीकानेर। शहर में मोटर साइकिल चोरों का गिरोह हर रोज चोरी कर रहा है लेकिन पुलिस एफआईआर दर्ज करने के अलावा कुछ नहीं कर पा रही है। पिछले चार दिन में जिले से सात मोटर साइकिल चोरी के मामले दर्ज हो चुके हैं। वहीं घर में घुसकर चोरी करने के मामले भी दर्ज हुए हैं। औसतन एक से अधिक बाइक चोरी की घटना रोज हो रही है। बीकानेर शहर के थाना क्षेत्रों में चोरी की घटनाएं अधिक हो रही है। जिसमें नयाशहर, सदर, गंगाशहर थाना क्षेत्रों आगे है, वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बीछवाल, नोखा में चोरी की घटनाएं हो रही है। नयाशहर थाने समें एक नवम्बर को पुनीत मोदी की स्कूट चोरी हुई तो इसी थाना क्षेत्र से चार नवम्बर को स्वरूप सिंह की मोटर साइकिल चोरी हो गई। तीन नवम्बर को एक ही दिन में तीन मोटर साइकिल चोरी हुई। जिसमें दो अकेले सदर थाना क्षेत्र की घटनाएं है। जहां अशोक जाट व सरवर अली ने बाइक चोरी की एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। इसी दिन नोखा में चम्पालाल जाट व बीछवाल में कालूराम ने अपनी बाइक चोरी होने की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई। एक ही दिन में तीन थानों में चार मामले हुए थे। वहीं दो नवम्बर को जसवन्त माली ने अपनी मोटर साइकिल चोरी की प्राथमिकी गंगाशहर थाने में दर्ज कराई।

चोरी की वारदातें बढ़ी जिले में पिछले दिनों में अन्य चोरियों की वारदातें भी बढ़ी है। नोखा के एक घर से चोर 23 हजार रुपए और अन्य नगदी एक नवम्बर को चोरी कर ले गए, वहीं श्रीकोलायत में मदर डेयरी के प्लांट से कम्प्यूटर चोरी की प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज हुई। इतना ही नहीं बज्जू में तो लोग जियो कंपनी के केबल तक चोरी कर ले गए।

