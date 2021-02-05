पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थानी धोरे, पंजाबी गीत, अमेरिकी मुंडे:बसंत पंचमी पर बमबारी नहीं, भारत और अमेरिकी जवानों ने पंजाबी गानों पर जमकर डांस किया, साथ में पतंग भी उड़ाई

बीकानेर15 मिनट पहले
बीकानेर की महाजन फिल्ड फायरिंग रेंज में ऊंट गाड़ी पर सवार अमेरिकी जवान। - Dainik Bhaskar
बीकानेर की महाजन फायरिंग रेंज में भारत और अमेरिका युद्धाभ्यास के दौरान अब तक दोनों देशों के करीब 500 जवान एक दूसरे के हथियारों को समझने में लगे थे। दूसरे देश के हथियार हाथ में लेकर आतंक के खिलाफ युद्ध के लिए कठोर प्रशिक्षण लेने में लगे थे। बसंत पंचमी पर ये जवान फायरिंग रेंज में पंजाबी गानों पर थिरकते नजर आए। जवानों ने केवल डांस ही नहीं किया, बल्कि आला अधिकारियों के साथ पतंगबाजी भी की।

रेतीले धोरे पर अमेरिकी जवानों ने ऊंट की सवारी का लिया आनंद।
फायरिंग रेंज के मैदान पर बसंत पंचमी पर दो घंटे का कार्यक्रम रखा गया था। इस दौरान सबसे पहले भारतीय जवानों ने अमेरिकी अफसरों को बसंत ऋतु और बसंत पंचमी के बारे में जानकारी दी। इसके बाद राजस्थानी धोरे में पंजाबी गीत भी शुरू हो गए। म्यूजिक सिस्टम चालू होने के बाद भी जवान अपनी पोजिशन पर जमे रहे। आला अधिकारियों ने पहले भारतीय जवानों को इशारा किया कि वो नाच सकते हैं। मौका मिलने के बाद कौन चूकने वाला था। कई जवान मुख्य मंच पर आए और पंजाबी गीतों पर झूम उठे।

पिछले कुछ दिनों में ही दोस्त बने अमेरिकी जवानों को भी भारतीय जवानों ने भी अपनी तरफ खींच लिया। धुन ही ऐसी थी कि कोई खुद को रोक न सका। भले ही डांस के स्टेप उन्हें ठीक से समझ नहीं आ रहे थे लेकिन मस्ती के साथ नाचने में किसी अमेरिकी जवान ने कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी।

बसंत पंचमी पर अमेरिकी जवानों ने भी पूजा की।
पतंगबाजी का लुत्फ भी उठाया
भारत की ओर से शामिल हुए ट्रूप्स के ब्रिगेडियर मुकेश भालावत और अमेरिकी स्ट्राइकर ब्रिगेड के प्रमुख कर्नल जेड बेरोल ने डांस भी किया और बाद में पतंगबाजी भी की। एक जवान चरखी हाथ में लेकर खड़ा रहा तो ब्रिगेडियर मुकेश ने पतंग को आसमान पर पहुंचा दिया। कुछ हिचकोले अमेरिकी कर्नल जेड बेरोल ने भी लगाए।

राजस्थानी रीति-रिवाज के मुताबिक टीका लगाकर सभी जवानों का स्वागत किया गया।
स्ट्राइकर टैंक छोड़, ऊंट गाड़ी पर दौड़े
आम दिनों में अमेरिकी सेना का टैंक स्ट्राइकर दौड़ाने वाले जवानों ने महाजन फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज में मंगलवार को ऊंटगाड़ी पर दौड़ लगाई। इस दौरान ऊंट गाड़ी के जानकार साथ रहे तो हांकने में अमेरिकी जवानों ने भी पूरा सहयोग किया।

