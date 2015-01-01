पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीरों का सम्मान:भारत-पाक युद्ध में वीरता दिखाई, रिटायरेंट के सालों बाद साथियों से मिले, मैं हूं सीमा सुरक्षा बल की धुन पर थिरक उठे वार याेद्धा

बीकानेर41 मिनट पहले
सीमा सुरक्षा बल सेक्टर मुख्यालय में 19 वार योद्धाओं का सम्मान

1971 के भारत-पाक युद्ध में विभिन्न मोर्चे पर वीरता दिखाई। 70 किलोमीटर तक अंदर घुसकर पाक सैनिकों को मारा। रिटायर होने के सालों बाद सीमा सुरक्षा बल मुख्यालय में पुराने साथियों से मिले। बैंड पर “मैं हूं सीमा सुरक्षा बल की धुन बजी तो खुद को रोक नहीं सके। उम्र के 80 वें पड़ाव पर पहुंचने के बाद भी खूब नाचे वार योद्धा। अवसर था विजय दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में सम्मान समारोह का।

मुख्य अतिथि बल के रिटायर्ड आईजी रघुराज सिंह राठौड़, वर्तमान आईजी आयुषमणि तिवाड़ी ने इस मौके पर वार योद्धाओं का अभिनंदन किया। ये सभी 1971 के युद्ध में पूर्वी और पश्चिमी पाकिस्तान की सीमाओं पर विभिन्न मोर्चे पर तैनात थे। इनमें शामिल श्याम सुंदर सिंह राठौड़ 1965 और 71 में हुई दोनों लड़ाई में शामिल हो चुके हैं।

लोंगेवाला युद्ध के हीरो रहे भैरुंसिंह खड़े हुए तो देर तक तालियां गूंजती रही। बॉर्डर फिल्म के उस दृश्य को याद किया, जिसमें उनके शौर्य को दिखाया था। समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए रघुराज सिंह राठौड़ ने कहा, जब वे बीएसएफ में थे तो आज जितनी सुविधाएं नहीं थी। बड़े ही कठिन हालात थे।

आज जवानों को सुविधाएं बहुत हैं तो चुनौतियां भी हैं। लेकिन बल का जवान दुश्मन की पहली गोली अपने सीने पर झेलने के लिए हर वक्त तैयार रहता है। राजस्थान फ्रंटियर के आईजी आयुषमणि ने भारत-पाक युद्ध में बीएसएफ के शौर्य और इतिहास की जानकारी दी।

बीएसएफ के प्रिंसिपल स्टाफ ऑफिसर मदन सिंह राठौड़, बीकानेर सेक्टर आईजी पुष्पेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़, डीसीजी दीपेंद्र सिंह शेखावत के अलावा स्वामी केशवानंद कृषि विवि के कुलपति प्रोफेसर आरपी सिंह, रिटायर्ड ब्रिगेडियर जगमाल सिंह राठौड़, कर्नल हेमसिंह शेखावत, आईपीएस देवेन्द्र बिश्नोई सहित कई पूर्व सैन्य अधिकारी इस अवसर पर मौजूद थे।

एंटी नेशनल ग्रुप्स पर कड़ी नजर : तिवाड़ी
बीएसएफ राजस्थान फ्रंटियर के आईजी आयुषमणि तिवाड़ी ने कहा है कि सोशल मीडिया पर एंटी नेशनल ग्रुप्स बड़ी संख्या में सक्रिय हैं। उन पर कड़ी नजर रखी जा रही है। आमजन को चाहिए कि वे उसका हिस्सा ना बनें। अपने देश की सुरक्षा से संबंधित कोई भी पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट ना करें। अनजान लोगों से संपर्क ना करें। एक सवाल में जवाब में उन्होंने स्वीकार किया साइबर क्राइम चुनौती है।

सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दुश्मन कमजोर कड़ी खोजता है। इसे लेकर हम बार-बार एक्सरसाइज करते रहते हैं। ऐसे वाट्सअप ग्रुपों पर भी नजर रखी जा रही है। इंफोर्मेशन वारफेसर पर फोकस है। इस पर काम चल रहा है। विजय दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में किए जा रहे विभिन्न आयोजनों की जानकारी देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि बैटन रिले रेस रात के समय इसलिए रखी है ताकि दुश्मन को भी पता रहे, हम दिन-रात चौकन्ना रहते हैं। सांचू में भी कार्यक्रम रखा गया है।

इन योद्धाओं का किया सम्मान
डाॅ. अजीत सिंह राठौड़, भैरुंसिंह, एमएस राठौड़, सुरेन्द्र सिंह, आजाद मुहिद्दीन, डॉ. मोती सिंह, श्याम सुंदर सिंह, आरआर शर्मा, जीवराज सिंह, भंवरसिंह, भैरुंसिंह, शिवसिंह, पुष्कर राम मंडल, पृथ्वी सिंह, गोकुल सिंह, शूरवीरसिंह, बुधसिंह, धनपत सिंह, पृथ्वी सिंह।

