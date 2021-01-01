पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाचा या भतीजा होगा चैयरमेन ?:नोखा नगर पालिका में झंवर परिवार का रहा है दबदबा, इस बार भी श्रीनिवास और नारायण ही दावेदार

बीकानेर12 मिनट पहले
बीकानेर की नोखा नगर पालिका में एक बार फिर झंवर परिवार ही आमने सामने हो सकता है। नोखा विकास मंच से जहां नारायण झंवर दावेदार है,वहीं भाजपा से श्रीनिवास झंवर चैयरमेन बन सकते हैं। हालांकि दोनों अपने ही वार्ड में कड़ी टक्कर का सामना कर रहे हैं। रविवार को होने वाली मतगणना में दोनों जीतकर आये तो पालिकाध्यक्ष के दावेदार भी ये ही होंगे। इनमें श्रीनिवास झंवर चाचा है तो नारायण झंवर भतीजे हैं। दोनों परिवारों के बीच राजनीतिक लड़ाई आज की नहीं है बल्कि तीन दशक पुरानी है। अगर इस बार भी इस परिवार से कोई अध्यक्ष बने तो यह दसवां अवसर होगा। अब तक नौ बार अध्यक्ष एक ही झंवर परिवार से बन चुके हैं।

नोखा विकास मंच की ओर से वार्ड संख्या 28 से दावेदार नारायण झंवर वर्तमान में पालिका अध्यक्ष है और इससे पहले उनके पिता कन्हैयालाल झंवर चार बार पालिकाध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं। तीन पीढ़ी में रिश्तेदार कन्हैयालाल झंवर और श्रीनिवास झंवर के बीच एक बार फिर कड़ा मुकाबला देखने को मिला है। स्वयं श्रीनिवास झंवर वार्ड संख्या 17 से पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं जो अध्यक्ष पद की ही दावेदारी है।

नोखा में जब जब अवसर मिला है इन दोनों भाईयों में कोई न कोई अध्यक्ष बनता रहा है। वर्ष 1974 में पहली बार कन्हैयालाल झंवर नगर पालिका के अध्यक्ष बने थे, तब 1977 तक वो अध्यक्ष रहे। इसके ठीक सात साल बाद करीब दो वर्ष के लिए श्रीनिवास झंवर अध्यक्ष बने। वर्ष 1990 से वर्ष 1994 के बीच कन्हैयालाल झंवर दो बार अध्यक्ष बने। इसके बाद फिर एक बार श्रीनिवास और एक बार कन्हैयालाल झंवर अध्यक्ष बनते रहे। श्रीनिवास झंवर तीन बार पालिका अध्यक्ष बन चुके हैं और चौथी बार की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। वहीं कन्हैयालाल झंवर ने पालिका की राजनीति वर्ष 2015 में छोड़कर अपने बेटे नारायण झंवर को अध्यक्ष बनवा दिया। जिसके बाद अब चाचा-भतीजा आमने सामने हैं।

सिर्फ राजनीतिक लड़ाई, पारीवारिक नहीं

इसी परिवार के सदस्य सुनील झंवर बताते हैं कि हमारे बीच किसी तरह का कोई विवाद नहीं है, झगड़ा नहीं है। हम सिर्फ अलग अलग राजनीतिक विचार रखते हैं। हमारे परिवार को सोच हमेशा भाजपा से जुड़ा रहा है जबकि उनका कांग्रेस से। सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में हम आज भी एक साथ बैठते हैं, साथ में भोजन करते हैं।

बिन अध्यक्ष भी दबदबा

वर्ष 2015 से पहले एक कार्यकाल के लिए महिला के लिए आरक्षित होने पर मंजू देवी पंचारिया को अध्यक्ष बना दिया गया था, तब भी बागडोर कन्हैयालाल झंवर के पास ही थी।

झंवर परिवार का कार्यकाल

नोखा पालिका के पहले अध्यक्ष वर्ष 1949 में इसी परिवार के पूनमचंद झंवर बने थे। जो कन्हैयालाल झंवर के दादा थे और बाद में वर्ष 1962 में रामचंद्र झंवर अध्यक्ष बने। वे श्रीनिवास झंवर के पिता थे।

झंवर परिवार का सदस्यकार्यकाल
कन्हैयालाल झंवर

5-10-1974 से 26-07-1977

श्रीनिवास झंवर06-04-1984 से 16-02-1986
कन्हैयालाल झंवर

29-08-1990 से 14-02-1993

कन्हैयालाल झंवर

10-06-1993 से 28-10-1994

श्रीनिवास झंवर

29-08-1995 से 28-08-2000

कन्हैयालाल झंवर

24-08-2005 से 18-12-2008

श्रीनिवास झंवर23-03-2009 से 20-08-2010
नारायण झंवर21-08-2015 से अब तक
