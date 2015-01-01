पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:बीकानेर में नहीं थम रहा काेराेना, 110 नए पॉजिटिव, अस्पताल में मौसमी बीमारियों के मरीज इन दिनों बढ़ रहे है

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में काेविड का प्रकाेप थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। बीकानेर, गंगाशहर के साथ नोखा, देशनोक सहित ग्रामीण इलाकों से कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। सीएमएचओ डाॅ.बी.एल. मीणा ने मंगलवार काे बीकानेर में 110 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने की घोषणा की है। साथ ही बताया कि मंगलवार को 1679 जनों के सैंपलों की जांच हुई। बीकनेर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या में असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

बीकानेर में सोशल मीडिया पर मंगलवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या अलग ही चल रही है। त्यौहारी सीजन को देखते हुए बाजारों में भी भारी भीड़ उमड़ रही है। इससे बीकानेर में कोरोना का संक्रमण और अधिक बढ़ने की आशंका लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। साथ ही सर्दियों का मौसम के कारण सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार के मरीज भी बढ़ रहे है। अस्पताल में मौसमी बीमारियों के मरीज इन दिनों बढ़ रहे है इससे कोरोना का फैलाव और भी बढ़ सकता है। ऐसे में आमजन को और अधिक सतर्क रहना होगी।

अस्पताल, बाजार और सभी जगहों पर मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और सैनेटाइजर का इस्तेमाल हर वक्त करना होगा, नहीं तो कोरोना से जंग जीतना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाएगा। हालांकि जिला प्रशासन आमजन को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर रहा है लेकिन वे सभी कार्यक्रम ना काफी साबित हो रहे है। अगर बीकानेर में कोरोना की चैन को तोड़ना है तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क का इस्तेमाल करना होगा।

