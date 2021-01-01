पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:3069 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के लिए आज आखिरी मौका, एक साथ 60 केंद्रों पर होगा कोविड का वैक्सीनेशन

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • 4 फरवरी को 567 प्रशासनिक अधिकारी-कर्मचारी और 5-6 को निकायों के 2025 कर्मचारियों को लगेंगे टीके

कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के पहले चरण में बाकी 3069 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के लिए टीका लगवाने का बुधवार को आखिरी मौका है। क्योंकि पहला चरण बुधवार को पूरा हो जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिले में 16808 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था, लेकिन टीकाकरण के लिए 12968 को ही बुलाया गया। मंगलवार तक 9899 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने टीके लगवा लिए। 3069 अब भी बाकी हैं।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. सुकुमार कश्यप ने बताया कि बुधवार को एक साथ 60 केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन होगा। शहरी क्षेत्र के लिए जिला अस्पताल, गंगाशहर अस्पताल, कोठारी हॉस्पिटल, सभी डिस्पेंसरियों तथा ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लिए सीएचसी व पीएचसी पर टीकाकरण होगा। वैक्सीन लगवाने का यह अंतिम मौका होगा। जिन्हें किन्हीं कारणों से मैसेज नहीं मिला है और वे रजिस्टर्ड हैं तो उन्हें 3 फरवरी को अपने नजदीकी टीकाकरण केंद्र पर कोविड वैक्सीन की पहली डोज लेनी होगी।

इसके बाद दूसरे चरण में राजस्व विभाग तथा नगर निकायों के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों का वैक्सीनेशन होगा। 4 फरवरी को कलेक्ट्रेट, एसडीएम कार्यालय के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण होगा। इसके लिए पीबीएम अस्पताल के जिरियाट्रिक सेंटर और सभी उपखंड क्षेत्र की सीएचसी पर वैक्सीनेशन की व्यवस्था रहेगी। 5 और 6 फरवरी को नगर निगम बीकानेर, श्रीडूंगरगढ़, नोखा, देशनोक नगर पालिका के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी कोविड वैक्सीन लगेगी।

नगर निगम कर्मचारियों के लिए जिला अस्पताल, सैटेलाइट अस्पताल, गंगाशहर सहित सभी डिस्पेंसरियों पर टीकाकरण होगा। नगर पालिका कर्मियों को उनकी सीएचसी पर टीके लगाए जाएंगे। आरसीएचओ डॉ. राजेश कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि राजस्व विभाग के 567 जबकि नगर निकायों के 2025 अधिकारी-कर्मचारी वैक्सीनेशन के लिए कोविन सॉफ्टवेयर पर रजिस्टर्ड किए गए हैं।

