उप प्रधान चुनाव:लक्ष्मीदेवी बिश्नोई उप जिला प्रमुख, कांग्रेस-बीजेपी के 4-4 और श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में निर्दलीय भंवरीदेवी बनीं उप प्रधान

  • कोलायत, पूगल, पांचू और बज्जू में कांग्रेस का उप प्रधान, कांग्रेस बीकानेर और श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में प्रधान बनाने के बाद उप प्रधान बनाने में विफल रही

जिला प्रमुख के बाद उप जिला प्रमुख पद पर भी कांग्रेस ने कब्जा जमाया। 9 पंचायत समितियों में कांग्रेस और बीजेपी 4-4 उप जिला प्रमुख बनाने में सफल रही। वहीं श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में भाजपा समर्थित निर्दलीय भंवरदेवी ने उप प्रधान का चुनाव जीता। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ और बीकानेर पंचायत समिति में कांग्रेस प्रधान पद पर कब्जा जमाने के बाद अपना उप प्रधान बनाने में सफल नहीं हो सकी।

श्रीडूंगरगढ में निर्दलीय और बीकानेर में बीजेपी का उप प्रधान चुना गया। इससे इतर बज्जू में प्रधान पद गंवाने के बाद कांग्रेस ने उप प्रधान पद अपने कब्जे में किया। 9 में से पांच पंचायत समितियों में उप प्रधान का चुनाव निर्विरोध हुआ। इनमें तीन पर कांग्रेस और दो पर बीजेपी के उपप्रधान चुने गए।

उप जिला प्रमुख के पद पर कांग्रेस की लक्ष्मीदेवी बिश्नोई ने बीजेपी के राजाराम बिश्नोई 19 वोटों से हराया। लक्ष्मीदेवी को 23 वोट मिले तो राजाराम को 4 ही वोट मिल पाए। बीकानेर पंचायत समिति में प्रधान का पद जीतने के बाद कांग्रेस ने उप प्रधान का पद गंवा दिया। यहां बीजेपी के राजकुमार कस्वां उप प्रधान बने।

उन्होंने कांग्रेस की मैनादेवी को छह वोटों से हराया। यहां ममता निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी थीं। लूणकरणसर में बीजेपी की कांता उप प्रधान चुनी गईं। कांता ने कांग्रेस के किशोरचंद को 09 वोटों से हराया। कांता को 15 तो किशोर को 6 वोट मिले। बज्जू में कांग्रेस प्रधान का पद गंवाने के बाद शुक्रवार को हुए चुनाव में उप प्रधान बनाने में सफल रही।

कांग्रेस की गीतादेवी भादू ने निर्दलीय अनवर बानो को 3 वोटों से हराया। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में निर्दलीय के रूप में उप प्रधान का चुनाव लड़ी भंवरीदेवी ने कांग्रेस की जशोदा को हराया। यहां भंवरी का बीजेपी और माकपा ने समर्थन किया था। इस कारण भंवरीदेवी को 11 वोट मिले।
नोखा, पूगल, खाजूवाला, पांचू और कोलायत में उप प्रधान निर्विरोध निर्वाचित

पूगल और कोलायत में प्रधान का निर्विरोध निर्वाचन होने के बाद उप प्रधान भी निर्विरोध चुने गए। दोनों ही जगहों पर कांग्रेस ने अपने उप प्रधान बनाए। पूगल में यासीन खान और कोलायत में रेवंतराम उप प्रधान चुने गए। कांग्रेस इनके अलावा पांचू में नैनूराम बेनीवाल को निर्विरोध उप प्रधान बनवाने में सफल रही। बीजेपी ने नोखा और खाजूवाला में अपने उप प्रधान बनाए। नोखा में धापीदेवी तो खाजूवाला में सुमन कंवर उप प्रधान चुनी गई। ये दोनों भी निर्विरोध चुनी गई।

