व्यापारियों के लिए राहतभरी खबर:12 लाख सालाना से कम टर्नओवर वालों को लाइसेंस पहले की तरह

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
नोटिफिकेशन जारी, मिठाई-नमकीन व्यापारियों को बड़ी राहत

प्रदेश के 50 लाख व्यापारियों के लिए राहतभरी खबर आई है। फूड सेफ्टी एंड स्टैंडर्ड अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (एफएसएसएआई) ने दैनिक भास्कर में 26 अक्टूबर को ‘कचौरी बनाने वालों को फूड लाइसेंस लेने के लिए बीएससी कैमिस्ट्री पास युवक को रखना होगा नौकरी पर’ शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की थी। खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद जिला उद्योग संघ के व्यापारी एकजुट हुए।

उन्होंने प्रदेश के सभी 25 सांसदों को पत्र लिखकर 1 नवंबर से फूड लाइसेंस के बदले जा रहे नियमों में संशोधन की मांग की थी। इस पर बीकानेर सांसद व मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल व अजमेर सांसद भागीरथ चौधरी ने केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन को पत्र भेजकर नियमों में संशोधन की अनुशंसा की थी।

प्रदेश के करीब 50 लाख लोगों के रोजगार से जुड़े इस मुद्दे पर एफएसएसएआई, नई दिल्ली की ओर से नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया है। इसमें छोटे व्यापारियों को कई राहत देते हुए राजस्थान के सबसे बड़े व्यापार मिठाई व नमकीन को प्रोपराइटरी एक्ट में रखने का कारण व समय सीमा दोनों तय कर व्यापारियों को राहत दी है। एफएसएसएआई कंसलटेंट मनीष नाहटा ने बताया कि जिन व्यापारियों का टर्न ओवर सालाना 12 लाख रुपए से कम है, उन्हें अब फूड लाइसेंस पूर्व की भांति ही मिलते रहेंगे। इससे ऊपर की राशि के टर्न ओवर वाले व्यापारियों पर नए नियम लागू होंगे।

इससे छोटे व्यापारी पूरी तरह से बच गए हैं। इसी तरह मिठाई व नमकीन को लेकर बात स्पष्ट की गई है। एफएसएसएआई ने माना है कि अभी केंद्र में इन दोनों व्यवसाय के लिए उनके पास कोई मानक नहीं है। छह महीने में यह मानक तय हो जाएंगे तब तक प्रतिदिन 2 टन उत्पादन क्षमता वाले मिठाई व नमकीन के व्यापार को प्रोपराइटरी एक्ट में ही रखा गया है। उसके बाद मानक तय होते ही, इन दोनों कैटेगरी के व्यापार पर पूर्ववर्ती नियम ही लागू हो जाएंगे। एक साल तक पुराना लाइसेंस नंबर भी मान्य रहेगा और पैकेजिंग मेटेरियल भी छह महीने तक मान्य किया गया है।
व्यापारी बोले...ये संघर्ष की जीत
एफएसएसएआई द्वारा व्यापारियों को राहत देने का नोटिफिकेशन जारी होने पर स्थानीय व्यापारियों ने प्रसन्नता जताई है। बीकानेर जिला उद्योग संघ अध्यक्ष द्वारका प्रसाद पच्चीसिया, सचिव विनोद गोयल, बीकानेर व्यापार उद्योग मंडल अध्यक्ष जुगल राठी, सचिव वीरेंद्र किराड़ू, बीकानेर पापड़ भुजिया मैन्युफेक्चर एसोसिएशन चेयरमैन शांतीलाल भंसाली एवं रोहित कच्छावा, बीकानेर बड़ी एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष रमेश अग्रवाल, गंगाशहर-भीनाशहर पापड़ भुजिया व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष पानमल डागा एवं जय कुमार भंसाली ने इसे व्यापारियों के संघर्ष की जीत बताया है।

