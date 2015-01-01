पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल राठौड़ ने कोविड हॉस्पिटल गंदगी पर ठेकेदार को फटकारा

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहले
कोविड हॉस्पिटल में सफाई व्यवस्था एकबार फिर पटरी से उतरने लगी है। मेडिकल कालेज प्रिंसिपल ने निरीक्षण के दौरान गन्दगी देखी तो ठेकेदार को आड़े हाथों लिया। उधर, जिला कलेक्टर ने रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने कहा है कि बिना काम बाहर घूमते पाए जाने पर महामारी एक्ट के तहत कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

उन्होंने एक बैठक में कोविड को लेकर की जा रही व्यवस्थाओं की समीक्षा भी की। कोविड मरीजों की संख्या में गिरावट जारी है। सीएमएचओ की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार बुधवार को कोरोना के 98 मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए हैं।

निजी अस्पतालों पर नजर

अधिकृत निजी अस्पतालों में कोविड मरीजों के इलाज की व्यवस्थाओं की निगरानी शुरू कर दी गई है। जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता ने मंगलवार को कोविड समीक्षा बैठक में अधिकारियों को निजी अस्पतालों का नियमित निरीक्षण करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
कलेक्टर ने किया रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू का निरीक्षण
रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू के दौरान कोई व्यक्ति बिना काम घर के बाहर घूमता पाया गया तो उसके विरुद्ध महामारी एक्ट के तहत कार्यवाही होगी। जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता ने मंगलवार रात कर्फ्यू का जाएगा लेते हुए पुलिस अधिकारियों को इस सम्बंध में निर्देश दिए हैं।

जिला कलक्टर सार्दुल सर्किल, महात्मा गांधी रोड,कोटगेट, स्टेशन रोड, गंगाशहर रोड, गोगागेट, रावतमल कोचर सर्किल, गंगाशहर मुख्य मार्केट, गांधी चैक, रानीजार, मेडिकल काॅलेज होते हुए जयनारायण व्यास काॅलोनी मूर्ति सर्किल पहुंचे और नाइट कफ्र्यू के दौरान जो खामियां देखने को मिली,उसे सुधारने के निर्देश दिए।

कोविड हॉस्पिटल का निरीक्षण
सरदार पटेल मेडिकल काॅलेज प्राचार्य डाॅ एस एस राठौड ने मंगलवार को कोविड अस्पताल, वार रूम, हेल्प डेस्क, भू-तल निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान आईसीयू तथा सीढ़िया पर सफाई नहीं मिलने पर ठेकेदार की खिंचाई की। सुपरवाइजर को सफाई व्यवस्था सही रखने के निर्देश दिए।

