पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • More Than 300 Patients, More Than 300 Patients, Seeing Extreme Wave In Many Parts Of The Country, Need Extreme Caution In Bikaner

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:6 माैत, 300 से ज्यादा रोगी, देश के कई हिस्साें में काेविड लहर देखते हुए बीकानेर में अत्यधिक सतर्कता की जरूरत

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हॉस्पिटल में नहीं दिख रही सोशल डिस्टेसिंग।
  • सीएम प्राइवेट हाॅस्पिटल संचालकाें से वीसी करेंगे

काेविड का प्रकाेप देश के ऐसे कई हिस्साें में गहराता जा रहा है जहां से बीकानेर के सैकड़ाें लाेगाें की निरंतर आवाजाही है। इनमें दिल्ली भी शामिल है जहां एक दिन में अब तक की सर्वाधिक 131 काेविड माैतें रिपाेर्ट हाेने के समाचार है। इन सबके बीच बीकानेर में भी दीपावली के बाद एकबारगी फिर राेगियाें और माैताें का आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा है।

गुरुवार सुबह बीते 24 घंटाें में पीबीएम काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में छह राेगियाें ने दम ताेड़ दिया। इस अवधि में 300 से ज्यादा पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हुए हैं। ऐसे में सर्दी, दीपावली की भीड़-भाड़ के साथ सावाें की भरमार में थाेड़ी सतर्कता हटते ही प्रकाेप गहरा सकता है। इसे देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन, पीबीएम प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सरकारी और निजी हाॅस्पिटलाें में काेविड बैड बढ़ाने पर जाेर दिया है।

पीबीएम एमसीएच विंग बैड बढ़ाने के लिए सुपरिंटेंडेंट डा.परमेन्द्र सिराेही से गुरुवार काे भी प्रभारियाें अधिकारियाें-संबंधित कर्मचारियाें से जानकारी ली। प्रदेश में सर्दी के साथ काेविड गहराने की आशंका देखते हुए मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलाेत भी शुक्रवार काे निजी हाॅस्पिटल संचालकाें के साथ वीसी में बात करेंगे। बीकानेर के हाॅस्पिटल संचालक भी इसमें शामिल हाेंगे। बातचीत का मकसद एक ही हाेगा, काेविड बैड बढ़ाने के साथ ही सरकार की निर्धारित दराें पर गुणवत्तापूर्ण उपचार दें।

^सर्दी के साथ राेगी बढ़ सकते हैं लेकिन हमारे यहां बेहतर इंतजाम हैं और रिकवरी रेट अच्छी है। सरकारी हाॅस्पिटलाें के साथ ही चार निजी हाॅस्पिटलाें मंे इलाज शुरू हाे गया है। कुछ दिनाें मंे ही कई और हाॅस्पिटल अच्छी बैड संख्या के साथ ही सेवाएं शुरू करने जा रहे हैं।
डा.बी.एल.मीणा, सीएमएचओ बीकानेर

बस, अब मास्क बिलकुल न हटाएं..

  • अत्यधिक जरूरी न हाे ताे यात्रा न करें।
  • हमेशा दूरी बनाए रखें। मास्क भूलकर भी न उतारें। बार-बार हाथाें काे सेनेटाइज करें। हाथ नाक-मुंह पर लगाने से बचें।
  • बाजार में पर्याप्त दूरी पर रहते हुए खरीदारी करें।
  • शादी-आयाेजनाे में भागीदारी करते वक्त अत्यधिक सतर्कता की जरूरत।
  • खांसी-जुकाम, बुखार सहित काेविड के काेई भी लक्षण दिखें ताे खुद काे तुरंत आइसाेलेट करें। डाक्टर काे दिखाएं वे उचित समझें ताे जांच करवाएं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें