निगम की अनदेखी:मुक्ताप्रसाद कॉलोनी के 20 पार्क बदहाल, 25 हजार की आबादी परेशान

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • दो साल पहले निगम को हस्तांतरित हुई थी हाउसिंग बोर्ड की मुक्ता प्रसाद और पवनपुरी कॉलोनी
  • डवलपमेंट के लिए 12 करोड़ रुपए भी दिए थे लेकिन कुछ नहीं कर रहा निगम

हाउसिंग बोर्ड की मुक्ता प्रसाद और पवनपुरी कॉलोनी का नगर निगम में हस्तांतरण होने पर लोगों को उम्मीद थी कि अब विकास की गंगा बहेगी। लेकिन दो साल बीतने के बाद भी दोनों कॉलोनियों के लोग विकास को तरस रहे हैं। नगर निगम और हाउसिंग बोर्ड के बीच एक एमओयू के तहत मुक्ता प्रसाद में सेक्टर एक से 17 और पवनपुरी के सेक्टर पांच, छह व सात 2018 में हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने निगम को हस्तांतरित किए थे।

दोनों कॉलोनियों में सड़क, पार्क, नाला, पेयजल और रोड लाइट की सुविधा देने के लिए बोर्ड ने निगम को करीब 12 करोड़ रुपए दिए थे। इस रकम से छह महीने में यह सुविधाएं आमजन को दी जानी थी। नगर निगम ने इस राशि में से 6.50 करोड़ के टेंडर 2018 में किए, जिनसे अधिकांश सड़कों का काम तो हो गया, लेकिन पार्कों का विकास अब तक नहीं हो सका है।

मुक्ता प्रसाद में सेक्टर एक से 17 तक 34 में से 20 पार्क आज भी बदहाल हैं। पवनपुरी में भी चार पार्क क्षतिग्रस्त पड़े हैं। रोड लाइट बंद रहती है। सड़कें उखड़ी पड़ी हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि मुक्ता प्रसाद नगर के सेक्टर एक से 17 में सड़क, रोड लाइट और पार्कों के विकास की मांग को लेकर कांग्रेसी पार्षद व कॉलोनी के बाशिंदे आठ दिन तक नगर निगम में धरना दिया था।
8 दिन धरने पर बैठे तो मंजूर हुए एक करोड़ के टेंडर

मुक्ता प्रसाद नगर में सड़क, नाली, पार्क और रोड लाइटों के लिए कांग्रेसी पार्षदों को आठ दिन तक धरना देना पड़ा था। स्वायत्त शासन विभाग के आदेश पर निगम ने सड़क व नाली के लिए 75 लाख और लाइट के 24 लाख के टेंडर किए। पार्कों के लिए पैसा मंजूर नहीं किया गया। हाल ही में निगम अधिकारियों की बैठक में एक साल पुराने 77 लाख के टेंडर में से 50 लाख का काम एक से चार सेक्टर तक ही सीमित करके छोड़ दिया। अन्य सेक्टर के पार्कों पर भी राशि खर्च की जा सकती थी। पार्षदों ने निगम पर भेदभाव का आरोप लगाया है।
पवनपुरी के 4 सेक्टर को लेकर विवाद

पवनपुरी के सात सेक्टर हैं। दो हजार घर और 15 से 20 हजार की आबादी है। 2018 में हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने 5,6,7 सेक्टर निगम को दे दिए थे। 1982 में एक से चार सेक्टर निगम को हस्तांतरित हुए थे, लेकिन साधारण सभा ने वह एमओयू निरस्त कर दिया था। तब से ये सेक्टर विवादित हैं। पूर्व पार्षद भगवती प्रसाद गौड़ का कहना है कि सांसद और विधायक कोटे की राशि से ही इन सेक्टरों में विकास कार्य हो पाए हैं। 5,6,7 सेक्टर के लिए हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने करीब एक करोड़ रुपए दिए थे। वह आधे भी खर्च नहीं किए गए हैं। सेक्टर चार में सड़कें ही नहीं हैं। सातों सेक्टरों में चार पार्क क्षतिग्रस्त पड़े हैं।

