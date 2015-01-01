पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बस सर्विस:जयपुर, अजमेर व जाेधपुर के लिए राेडवेज की नई बस सर्विस शुरू

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहले
बीकानेर डिपाे ने जयपुर, अजमेर व जाेधपुर के लिए नई बस सर्विस बुधवार से शुरू कर दी है। लाॅकडाउन के बाद डिपाे प्रशासन एक-एक कर रूटाें पर बसाें की संख्या बढ़ाने में जुटा है ताकि यात्रियाें काे आवागमन में दिक्कत न हाे। बीकानेर डिपाे के मुख्य प्रबंधक सुधीर दीक्षित ने बताया कि अजमेर के लिए बस दाेपहर पाैने दाे बजे रवाना हाेगी, जाे नाेखा-नागाैर हाेकर शाम पाैने नाै बजे गंतव्य पर पहुंचेगी।

वापसी में सुबह 5.30 बजे चलकर 12.30 बजे बीकानेर आएगी। जाेधपुर दाेपहर 2.15 बजे रवाना हाेकर शाम 7.15 बजे पहुंचेगी। वापसी में सुबह 6.20 बजे जाेधपुर से चलकर दाेपहर 12 बजे बीकानेर आएगी। ऐसे ही जयपुर के लिए बस सुबह 10.45 बजे रवाना हाेकर शाम साढ़े पांच बजे गंतव्य पर पहुंचेगी। वापसी में सुबह 11.45 बजे रवाना हाेकर शाम साढ़े छह बजे बीकानेर आएगी।

