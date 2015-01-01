पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात:राेडवेज यात्रियाें काे किसी पास की आवश्यकता नहीं

बीकानेर22 मिनट पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलाें काे देख राज्य सरकार ने बीकानेर, कोटा, जयपुर, जोधपुर, उदयपुर, अजमेर, अलवर एवं भीलवाड़ा की नगरीय सीमा में रात्रि 8:00 से सुबह 6:00 बजे तक रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लागू किया है। ऐसे में राेडवेज की बसाें के लिए बस स्टैंड आने व जाने वाले यात्रियाें काे छूट प्रदान की गई है। उन्हें किसी तरह के पास की जरूरत नहीं है।

राजस्थान राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम के अध्यक्ष एवं प्रबंध निदेशक राजेश्वरसिंह ने कहा कि रोडवेज बसों से यात्रा करने के लिए बस स्टैंड आने- जाने के लिए कर्फ़्यू के दौरान किसी पास की आवश्यकता नहीं होने कारण अधिकारियों को रोडवेज बसों को सुचारू रूप से संचालन करने का निर्देश प्रदान किए हैं।

उन्हाेंने बताया कि यात्री समस्या से बचने के लिए राजस्थान रोडवेज की वेबसाइट www.rsrtconline.rajasthan.gov.in ऑनलाइन टिकिट बुक करें। ऑनलाइन बुकिंग पर पांच प्रतिशत केशबैक का लाभ भी मिलेगा। बस मे सवारियां केवल अनुमत बैठक क्षमता तक ही बैठाई जाएगी। यात्रा के समय मास्क अनिवार्य रूप से पहनने तथा सेनेटाइजर साथ रखने की हिदायत दी जाती है।

