पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कर्फ्यू घोषित:बीकानेर में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू, धारा 144, 26 हजार पार हो चुके पॉजिटिव, 5 और मौतें

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3 लाख पार हुई मेडिकल काॅलेज लैब में काेविड जांच, इनमें से 2.30 लाख सैंपल बीकानेर जिले के

बीकानेर में भी काेविड के हालात देखते हुए जिला मजिस्ट्रेट नमित मेहता ने 20 जनवरी 2021 की शाम छह बजे तक के लिए धारा 144 में निषेधाज्ञा लागू कर दी है। इसके बाद देर रात सरकार ने बीकानेर सहित आठ जिलों में रात आठ बजे से सुबह छह बजे तक कर्फ्यू घोषित कर दिया।

काेविड के बढ़ते राेगियाें और माैताें के बीच एक उपलब्धि यह है कि बीकानेर के एसपी मेडिकल काॅलेज में बनी काेविड लैब ने 03 लाख से ज्यादा सैंपल की जांच पूरी कर ली है। शुरुआ

त में संभाग के चूरू और बीकानेर और श्रीगंगानगर जिलाें की जांच यहां शुरू हुई लेकिन बाद में सीकर, भीलवाड़ा, अजमेर, नागाैर, हनुमानागढ़ आदि जिलाें के सैंपल भी यहां जांचें गए। अब सभी जिलाें में अपनी काेविड लैब शुरू हाे चुकी है। आखिरी लैब हाल ही हनुमानगढ़ में चालू की गई है।

ऐसे में अब मेडिकल काॅलेज की इस लैब में सिर्फ बीकानेर जिले के सैंपल ही टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की रिपाेर्ट के मुताबिक बीकानेर जिले के लगभग 2.30 लाख सैंपल की अब तक जांच हाे चुकी है। ऐसे में लगभग 70 हजार सैंपल अन्य जिलाें के जांचें गए।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग का दावा है कि शनिवार काे बीकानेर में 84 नए पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हुए हैं। इससे इतर पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल काेविड व सारी वार्ड में शनिवार सुबह बीते 24 घंटाें तक पांच काेविड राेगियाें की माैत हाेने की सूचना मिली है।

वीसी में कलेक्टर मेहता की दाे-टूक -चुनाव हाे शादी काेविड एडवाइजरी पालना जरूरी

जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता ने शनिवार काे जिलेभर के अधिकारियाें से वीसी के जरिये संवाद किया। हालांकि इस बातचीत में काेविड नियंत्रण, पंचायत चुनाव, नव नेशन-वन राशन कार्ड सहित लगभग सभी याेजनाओं-कार्यक्रमाें पर बात हुई लेकिन जाेर काेविड एडवाइजरी पर रहा। कहा-चुनाव हाे या शादी, काेविड एडवाइजरी की पालना हर हाल में हाे। एएनएम घराें में जाकर बीमार व्यक्तियाें का ऑक्सीजन लेवल मापे।

मतदान करने वाले दल, अधिकारी ताे मास्क में रहे ही, किसी भी बगैर मास्क के व्यक्ति काे मतदान करने भी न घुसने दें। जहां शादियां उन्हें समझाएं कि उतने ही व्यक्ति शामिल हाें जितने अनुमत हैं। जाे शामिल हाें वे भी मास्क, दूरी का ख्याल रखें। वीसी के दाैरान अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर प्रशासन ए.एच.गाैरी, एडीएम सिटी सुनीता चाैधरी, जिला परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी नरेन्द्रपालसिंह, एडिशनल एसपी पवन मीना, एसडीएम मीनू वर्मा, डीएसओ भज्ञगूराम मेहता, सीएमएचओ डा.बी.एल.मीणा आदि माैजूद रहे।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग का दावा

  • शनिवार काे 84 नए रोगी, बीते महीनेभर में सबसे कम
  • काेविड हाॅस्पिटल-डी वार्ड में पांच माैतें

सख्ती : धारा-144 लागू, 05 से ज्यादा लाेग एकत्रित नहीं हाे पाएंगे
सतर्कता : शादियाें के लिए अनुमति जरूरी, 100 से ज्यादा लाेग शामिल नहीं हाेंगे
छूट : रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड, हाॅस्पिटल, ऑफिस, स्कूल आदि
प्रतिबंध : बगैर अनुमति सामाजिक, धार्मिक, राजनीतिक, खेल, मनाेरंज अकादमिक आदि कार्यक्रम नहीं हाेंगे
यह जरूरी : नाे मास्क-नाे एंट्री, छह फीट यानी दाे गज दूरी
अंतिम यात्रा : अंत्येष्टि-अंतिम संस्कार में 20 व्यक्ति शामिल हाेंगे। मास्क, दूरी, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करने की जरूरत।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें