पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बीकानेर पंचायत आम चुनाव:जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए बुधवार से भरे जाएंगे नामांकन पत्र

बीकानेर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने नामांकन के दौरान कोरोना संबंधी सभी प्रोटोकॉल की पालना करने की अपील की

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में चुनावों की रणभेरी बजने वाली है। बुधवार से बीकानेर में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी नमित मेहता ने बताया कि जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के आम चुनाव के लिए बुधवार को अधिसूचना जारी होते ही नामांकन भरने की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। जिला परिषद सदस्यों के नामांकन जिला मुख्यालय पर कलेक्टर कार्यालय में और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के नामांकन सबंधित उपखण्ड अधिकारी कार्यालय में तथा पांचू पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में सुबह 11 बजे दोपहर 3 बजे तक लिए जायेंगे। मेहता ने बताया कि नाम निर्देशन पत्र 9 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे। 8 नवंबर को रविवार को सार्वजनिक अवकाश होने के कारण नाम निर्देशन पत्र नहीं भरे जा सकेंगे। इनकी जांच 10 नवंबर सुबह 11 बजे से होगी, जबकि 11 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। नाम वापसी के साथ ही चुनाव प्रतीकों का आवंटन एवं चुनाव लडऩे वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सूची का प्रकाशन कर दिया जाएगा।

किस चरण का कब मतदान प्रथम चरण के लिए 23 नवंबर, द्वितीय चरण के लिए 27 नवंबर, तृतीय चरण के लिए 1 दिसंबर और चतुर्थ चरण के लिए 5 दिसंबर को प्रात: 7.30 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक मतदान करवाया जाएगा। मतगणना 8 दिसंबर को प्रात: 9 बजे से जिला मुख्यालय पर होगी। इसी तरह प्रधान या प्रमुख का चुनाव 10 दिसंबर और उप प्रधान या उप प्रमुख 11 दिसंबर को चुनाव होगा। सायं 5 बजे या मतदान की समाप्ति के साथ ही मतगणना प्रारंभ हो जाएगी।

प्रचार में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना जरूरी जिला कलक्टर मेहता ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रसार को देखते हुए नामांकन के दौरान कोरोना संबंधी दिशा-निर्देशों की पालना अनिवार्य होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि नाम निर्देशन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने के लिए आने वाले व्यक्तियों के लिए मास्क का उपयोग अनिवार्य होगा। मास्क के बिना रिटर्निंग अधिकारी या सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के कक्ष में आने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी।

प्रोटाकॉल की पालना नहीं तो कार्रवाई होगी प्रत्याशियों से नामांकन के दौरान आवेदक केंद्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी कोरोना संबंधी प्रोटोकॉल की पालना करने की उन्होंने अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी प्रकार के उल्लंघन पर नियमानुसार कार्यवाही की जा सकती है।

चुनाव नियंत्रण कक्ष स्थापित उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ए.एच.गौरी ने बताया कि पंचायत आम चुनाव 2020 के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय के रूम नम्बर 33 में चुनाव नियंत्रण कक्ष की प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है। चुनाव नियंत्रण कक्ष के टेलीफोन नम्बर 0151-2522895 पंचायत राज चुनाव से संबंधित जानकारी ली जा सकती है।

डूडी ने किया नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों को सम्मानित उधर, चुनाव प्रक्रिया शुरू होने से पहले विधानसभा के पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामेश्वर डूडी ने यहां जयपुर-जोधपुर बायपास पर एक होटल में नव निर्वाचित सरपंचों को सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण एकत्र हुए, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना भी की गई, हालांकि कई बार कार्यकर्ताओं के झुंड काफी नजदीक नजर आए। इस दौरान डूडी ने सभी सरपंचों से गांवों के विकास पर नजर रखने की अपील की। माना जा रहा है कि जिला प्रमुख के लिए तैयारी शुरू करने के लिए पहले चरण में सरपंचों को विश्वास में लिया गया है। इस कार्यक्रम में राज्य के उच्च शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री भंवर सिंह भाटी भी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 दिन में 4.77 लाख एक्टिव केस घटे, इस रफ्तार से दिसंबर तक बिल्कुल डाउन हो सकता है ग्राफ - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज समय उत्तम है। अपनी किसी भी परेशानी में किसी विश्वसनीय व्यक्ति की सलाह व सहयोग अवश्य लें। इससे आपके आत्मविश्वास में वृद्धि होगी तथा खोई हुई प्रतिष्ठा भी दोबारा हासिल होगी। घर में कोई धार्मि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें