कोरोना से सीख:अब इंफेक्शन बीमारियों से लड़ने के लिए बीकानेर में बनेगा चार सौ बेड का नया अस्पताल

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
पीबीएम अस्पताल में मेडिसिन विभाग को नए परिसर की कोरोना के बाद सख्त जरूरत महसूस हो रही थी। (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना जैसी महामारी के दौरान रोगियों को भर्ती कराने की समस्या से सबक लेते हुए बीकानेर के पीबीएम अस्पताल में इंफेक्शन से जुड़े रोगों के लिए अलग से चार सौ बेड का नया अस्पताल बनाया जायेगा।

राज्य सरकार व सीएम मूंदड़ा चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट की ओर से सरदार पटेल मेडिकल काॅलेज से सम्बद्ध 400 बेड की मेडिसिन यूनिट स्थापित करने की तैयारी कर ली है। इसके लिए कॉलेज द्वारा पीबीएम अस्पताल परिसर में जमीन उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता ने चिन्हित भूमि का अवलोकन कर लिया है। यह यूनिट मेडिकल आउटडोर के पास तैयार होगी। इसके लिए विशेष भवन का नक्शा जल्द ही तैयार हो जायेगा। जिला कलेक्टर ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार और और सीएम मूंदड़ा चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के बीच इस मेडिसिन यूनिट की स्थापना के लिए एक एमओयू हो चुका है जिसके तहत शीघ्र ही इस अस्पताल के निर्माण का काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

आमतौर पर कितने रोगी?

पीबीएम अस्पताल के मेडिकल विभाग में कोरोना काल में हर रोज करीब एक हजार रोगी रहते थे। बीकानेर के अलावा श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, चूरू व नागौर के गंभीर रोगी भी बीकानेर आए। ऐसे में सुपर स्पेशलिटी सेंटर व मेटरनिटी सेंटर सहित कई बिल्डिंग मेडिसिन विभाग को सौंपनी पड़ी। कोरोना कम होने के साथ ही नियमित रोगियों की संख्या चार सौ के आसपास रहने लगी है। कोरोना से पहले भी चार सौ रोगी हर रोज अस्पताल में रहते थे।

वर्तमान में मेडिसिन विभाग के पास

इस समय पीबीएम अस्पताल के मेडिसिन विभाग के पास एक आठ वार्ड, दो आईसीयू, एक सर्जिकल वार्ड, एक सेमी आईसीयू और एक इमरजेंसी वार्ड है। जैसे ही नया मेडिसिन युनिट बनेगा, वैसे ही ये सभी वहीं शिफ्ट हो जायेगा।

तुरंत प्रभाव से हटे अतिक्रमण
जिस जगह मेडिसिन यूनिट बनने जा रही है, वहां वर्तमान में भारी अतिक्रमण है। ऐसे में जिला कलक्टर ने कहा कि मेडिसिन आउटडोर के पास मुख्य मार्ग के आसपास लगे सभी प्रकार के ठेले इत्यादि का अतिक्रमण तुरंत प्रभाव से हट जाएं।
ऑनलाइन पर्ची सिस्टम चालू हो
पीबीएम अस्पताल में आने वाले लोगों की सहूलियत के मद्देनजर ऑनलाइन पैसा जमा करवाने की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध करवाई जाए । इसके लिए नकद व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ फास्टेग, ई मित्र फोन, ऑनलाइन बैकिंग के जरिए भुगतान का प्रावधान भी रखा जाए। ऑनलाइन पर्ची सिस्टम चालू होने से अस्पताल पहुंचने वाले मरीजों को कतार में लगने जैसी समस्याओं से निजात मिलेगी साथ ही समय और संसाधनों की बचत भी हो सकेगी।

