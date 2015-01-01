पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:अब बीजेपी पार्षदों ने यूआईटी सचिव को घेरा, कहा-सड़कें टूटी, रोड लाइटें बंद पड़ी

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
कांग्रेस के बाद बुधवार को बीजेपी पार्षदों ने भी यूआईटी सचिव का घेराव किया। सड़क और रोड लाइट संबंधी समस्याओं का समाधान करने की मांग की। पार्षदों ने कहा कि यूआईटी क्षेत्र के अधिकतर वार्डों में सड़कें क्षतिग्रस्त पड़ी हैं। जबकि न्यास उन क्षेत्रों में काम करा रहा है, जहां फिलहाल जरूरत नहीं। पार्षद पुनीत शर्मा ने कहा कि नागेणची मंदिर से जाेधपुर बाईपास तक जाने वाली सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त है।

स्पीड ब्रेकर नहीं होने से आए दिन हादसे होते हैं। रानीबाजार औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की फैक्ट्रियों का जहरीला पानी मरुधरा नगर के नाले में आता है। रोड लाइटें बंद रहती हैं। कई बार इन समस्याओं की ओर ध्यान दिलाया, लेकिन समाधान अब तक नहीं हो पाया है।

प्रदीप उपाध्याय ने कहा कि धर्मनगर द्वार से बीके स्कूल तक सीसी रोड का टेंडर हो गया, लेकिन वर्कऑर्डर जारी नहीं कर रहे हैं। वार्ड 26 के रामदयाल पंचारिया, भंवरलाल साहू, बजरंग सोखल, सुधा आचार्य के अलावा पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष जेपी व्यास ने भी समस्याएं रखीं।

निगम पहुंचकर महापौर से शिकायत-मृत पशु उठाने के रुपए मांग रहे ठेका कर्मचारी: यूआईटी सचिव का घेराव करने के बाद भाजपा पार्षद नगर निगम में महापौर से मिले। महापौर को ज्ञापन देकर बताया कि ठेकेदार के श्रमिक मृत पशु उठाने के लिए 700 से लेकर एक हजार रुपए तक मांग रहे हैं, जबकि निगम ने इसका ठेका कर रखा है। उन्होंने ठेकेदार को पाबंद करने की मांग की है।

