पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिशा-निर्देश:अब राशन डीलर्स पर उपभोक्ताओं के आधार नंबर सीड कराने का जिम्मा

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता ने शनिवार को वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेसिंग कर, जिले के उपखण्ड अधिकारी, विकास अधिकारी, वृताधिकारी पुलिस तथा ब्लाॅक सीएमओ से पंचायत राज चुनाव, वन नेशन वन राशकार्ड, आगामी दिनों में होने विवाह व धार्मिक उत्सवों के दौरान कोविड-19 को लेकर फीडबैक लिया और आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

मेहता ने वीसी में उपखण्ड अधिकारी सहित अन्य अधिकारियों से संबंधित उपखण्ड मुख्यालय से जुड़कर जानकारी ली। उन्होंने जिला रसद अधिकारी को वन नेशन वन राशनकार्ड योजना के अन्तर्गत खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में चयनित समस्त लाभार्थियों के आधार नम्बरों की राशनकार्ड के साथ सिडिंग की जिले के उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों से प्रगति की समीक्षा करने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही उन्होंने उपखण्ड अधिकारियों को इस कार्य को गंभीरता से लेते हुए ग्राम सेवक, पटवारी आदि से कार्य करवाने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि सभी उचित मूल्य दूकानदारों को राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार 25 नवम्बर तक खाद्य सुरक्षा के लाभार्थियों को राशनकार्डों में दर्ज सभी सदस्यों के आधार नम्बरों को शत प्रतिशत सीड करवाये जाने हेतु निर्देशित किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि दुकानदारों को निर्देशित किया जाए कि वे घर-घर जाकर उपभोक्ताओं के आधार कार्डों की प्रति प्राप्त कर ई- मित्र के माध्यम से उन्हें सीड करवाये।

जिला कलक्टर ने कहा कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण ना फैले इसके लिए पूरी सतर्कता रखते हुए लोगों को हैल्थ प्रोटोकॉल की पालना तथा समय पर जांच एवं उपचार के लिए जागरूक किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि समय पर अस्पताल नहीं पहुंचने के कारण कई रोगियों में संक्रमण का प्रभाव बढ़ जाता है और मृत्यु तक हो जाती है। ऑक्सीजन लेवल की जांच के लिए एएनएम स्तर तक के चिकित्साकर्मियों को ऑक्सीमीटर उपलब्ध करवाए हैं।

आशा सहयोगिनियों को भी ऑक्सीमीटर दिए जायेंगे ताकि गांव-ढाणी तक लोगों को ऑक्सीजन लेवल जांच की सुविधा मिल सके और वे इस महामारी के खतरे से बच सकें। उन्होंने मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए कि कोविड-19 को लेकर हाल ही में जारी निर्देशों की पालना सुनिश्चित करवाए। जिला कलक्टर मेहता ने कहा कि पंचायत राज चुनाव के प्रथम चरण का मतदान 23 नवम्बर को होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड- 19 के संबंध में जारी एडवाईजरी की पालना सख्ती से करवाई जाए। समझाने के बावजूद नहीं पालना करने पर जुर्माना लगाया जाए। उन्होंने प्रशासनिक एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि चुनाव, धार्मिक उत्सव तथा शादियों में कोविड-19 की एडवाईजरी की पालना सख्ती से करवानी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें