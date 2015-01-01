पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन:अब तीन फर्में करेंगी ऑक्सीजन आपूर्ति, अब एक और फर्म ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई के लिए तैयार

25 मिनट पहले
  • जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता की नियमित मॉनिटरिंग

बीकानेर। पिछले दिनों बीकानेर के कोविड अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन प्रेशर कम होने के बाद हरकत में आए प्रशासन ने अब सब व्यवस्थाएं चाक चौबंद कर दी है, पीबीएम स्थित कोविड-19 अस्पताल में अब तीन फर्मों द्वारा ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति की जाएगी। जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता की नियमित मॉनिटरिंग के चलते अब एक और फर्म ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई के लिए तैयार है। इससे कोरोना पॉजिटिव गंभीर मरीजों के लिए ऑक्सीजन उपलब्धता की स्थिति और अधिक बेहतर हो सकेगी। जिला कलेक्टर ने बताया कि प्रशासन द्वारा अब तक सवा करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की लागत से ऑक्सीजन के 1200 अतिरिक्त सिलेंडरों की व्यवस्था करवाई है। प्रशासन द्वारा इससे पहले दो निजी फर्मों को ऑक्सीजन आपूर्ति के लिए अधिग्रहित किया गया। वहीं डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की लागत का ऑक्सीजन जेनरेशन प्लांट भी स्वीकृत किया जा चुका है। पीबीएम अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ मोहम्मद सलीम ने बताया कि चिकित्सालय में अब तक दो ऑक्सीजन आपूर्तिकर्ता फर्मों द्वारा ऑक्सीजन की नियमित सप्लाई की जा रही थी और गुरुवार से एक अन्य फर्म द्वारा भी ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई शुरू कर दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि चिकित्सालय में वर्तमान में 1600 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर हैं, जो कि पर्याप्त मात्रा में हैं। जबकि वर्तमान में कोविड अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन 700 से 800 सिलेंडर की खपत है।

उन्होंने बताया कि मरीजों के लिए ऑक्सीजन कमी नहीं है। चिकित्सालय में पर्याप्त मात्रा में ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर और दवाइयां उपलब्ध हैं। रोगियों की सुविधा के लिए सभी वार्ड्स में यह चस्पा किया गया है कि अस्पताल में पर्याप्त मात्रा में ऑक्सीजन और दवाएं उपलब्ध हैं। किसी को भी दवा और ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर बाहर से लाने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। इसके लिए ड्यूटी पर तैनात स्टाफ से संपर्क किया जा सकता है।

कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती है 253 पॉजिटिव मरीज
डॉ सलीम ने बताया कि पीबीएम अस्पताल मेंं वर्तमान में 253 कोविड-19 पोजीटिव मरीज उपचाराधीन हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सुपर स्पेशलिटी ब्लॉक स्थित कोरोना अस्पताल में कोविड-19 के 198 और एमसीएच विंग में 55 मरीज भर्ती हैं। कोविड-19 वार्ड में वरिष्ठ चिकित्सकों की राउंड द क्लोक ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। सभी वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक अपनी ड्यूटी के अनुसार मरीजों को उचित उपचार दे रहे हैं।

