मांग:दिवाली पर वार्डों में रोड लाइट की मांग को लेकर कांग्रेसी पार्षदों ने आयुक्त को ज्ञापन दिया

बीकानेर25 मिनट पहले
  •
 गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार को बीजेपी नेता और पार्षदों ने रोड लाइट के लिए आयुक्त कक्ष में हंगामा किया था।

पार्षदों ने कहा कि निगम में बीजेपी बोर्ड बनने के एक साल बाद भी रोड लाइट नहीं लगी है। वार्डों में अंधेरा रहता है। सड़कें क्षतिग्रस्त होने से आए दिन हादसे होते हैं। पार्षदों ने रोड लाइट के टेंडरों में भी गड़बड़ी करने के आरोप लगाए।

ज्ञापन देने वालों में चेतना चौधरी, रमजान अली, आंनद सिंह सोडा, प्रफुल्ल हटिला शामिल थे। निर्दलीय पार्षद मनोज बिश्नोई ने भी वार्ड में रोड लाइट नहीं लगाने पर रोष जताया है। उन्होंने कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा है कि महापौर के एक साल की यह सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि है कि दिवाली पर भी शहर अंधेरे में ही रहेगा। गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार को बीजेपी नेता और पार्षदों ने रोड लाइट के लिए आयुक्त कक्ष में हंगामा किया था।

