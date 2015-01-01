पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:दीपावली से पहले दिन पाॅजिटिव काेविड राेगी घटे, माैत भी एक

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • काेविड दाैर के आठ महीनाें में पांचवें सुपरिटेंडेंट बने डाॅ.परमेन्द्र सिराेही, डाॅ.जाेशी डिप्टी सुपरिटेंडेंट

हर दिन काेविड इंतजामाें पर उठ रहे सवालाें के बीच एक बार फिर पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल में सुपरिटेंडेंट बदल दिया गया है। राज्य सरकार ने एक आदेश जारी कर मेडिसिन विभाग के प्राेफेसर एवं यूनिट हेड डाॅ.परमेन्द्र सिराेही काे हाॅस्पिटल सुपरिटेंडेंट बनाया है। काेविड दाैर में कार्यव्यवस्था या चार्ज के जरिये बदल रहे सुपरिटेंडेंट में डाॅ.सिराेही पांचवें हैं।

अब सरकार के आदेश से हुई नियुक्ति के बाद स्थायित्व से काम की उम्मीद बढ़ी है। वर्तमान सुपरिंटेंडेंट डा.माेहम्मद सलीम काेविड पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हाेने के बाद से कुछ अस्वस्थ थे। वे ड्यूटी पर लाैट आए थे लेकिन फिर से सात दिन के अवकाश पर चले गए। हालांकि डाॅ.सिराेही ने शुक्रवार काे ज्वाइन कर लिया लेकिन वे अस्वस्थता की वजह से छुट्टी पर चल रहे हैं।

एक अन्य आदेश के जरिये सीनियर मेडिकल ऑफिसर डाॅ.गाैरीशंकर जाेशी काे पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल में डिप्टी सुपरिटेंडेंट बनाया गया है। पहले से डिप्टी सुपरिटेंडेंट का काम देख रहे डाॅ.अजय कपूर काे अपने चिकित्सकीय कामकाज के लिए इस जिम्मेवारी से मुक्त किया है। इन सबके बीच काेविड का प्रकाेप बरकरार है लेकिन दीपावली से एक दिन पहले आंकड़ा थाेड़ा राहत भरा रहा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की रिपाेर्ट के मुताबिक 206 नए पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हुए। पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल की रिपाेर्ट के मुताबिक बीते 24 घंटाें में एक काेविड पाॅजिटिव की माैत हाे गई।

दूसरी ओर कार्यवाहक सुपरिटेंडेंट डाॅ.बीएल खजाेटिया ने शनिवार काे सफाई ठेकेदार फर्म के प्रतिनिधि काे बुलाकर चेतावनी दी, अब काेताही हुई ताे फर्म ब्लैकलिस्टेड हाेगी। इसके साथ ही काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में सफाईकर्मियाें की उपलब्धता का वेरीफिकेशन भी किया।

उत्साह के साथ सतर्कता रखें- कलेक्टर मेहता : जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता ने दीपावली पर जिलेभर के लाेगाें से अपील की है कि इस बार दीपावली उत्साह के साथ सतर्कता से मनाएं। पटाखाें के कारण यूं ही अस्थमा राेगियाें की दिक्कतें बढ़ जाती हैं। काेविड राेगियाें की परेशानी भी बढ़ सकती है। ऐसे में पटाखाें पर प्रतिबंध का निर्णय सरकार ने लिया है। इसका पूरी तरह पालन करें। बाजार में भी मास्क और दूरी का ध्यान रखें। खुद का बचाव करें। यह भी ध्यान रखें कि हमारी वजह से किसी दूसरे की परेशानी न बढ़ें।

जहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री

