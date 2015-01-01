पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर कोविड अपडेट:जिले में गुरुवार को 226 कोरोना पॉजीटिव आये, तिहरे शतक का सिलसिला थमा, अभी भी जिले में सवा सौ लोगों की हालत अस्थिर

बीकानेर8 मिनट पहले
जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता देर रात कोविड अस्पताल में व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण करते हुए

दीपावली से ठीक पहले शहर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में आंशिक कमी आई है। बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़ हालांकि त्यौहार के बाद अप्रत्याशित बढ़ोतरी का संकेत दे रही है। जिले में गुरुवार को कोरोना संक्रमितों के तिहरे शतक का सिलसिला थम गया है, जबकि दोहरा शतक अभी लग रहा है। गुरुवार को 226 कोरोना संक्रमित सामने आए। इसके साथ ही बीकानेर में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 25 हजार 694 तक पहुंच गया है जबकि सरकारी रिकार्ड को देखें तो यह संख्या अभी कम है। गुरुवार को ही चिकित्सा विभाग की रिपोर्ट में 213 रोगी बताये गए। गुरुवार को यह भी शुक्र था कि जांच का आंकड़ा 1643 होने के बावजूद संक्रमितों की संख्या 226 तक ही रहा।
अब तक 336 लोगों की मौत
चिकित्सा विभाग के सूत्रों की मानें तो अब तक बीकानेर में 336 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, हालांकि विभागीय रिपोर्ट में यह संख्या अभी डेढ़ सौ के आसपास ही अटकी हुई है। जो लोग अस्पतालों में भर्ती है उनमें भी करीब सवा सौ लोगों की हालत गंभीर है। जिसमें सुपर स्पेशलिटी सेंटर पर बने कोविड अस्पताल में 28 लोग आईसीयू में भर्ती है जबकि एक दूसरे सेंटर पर छह जने बाईपाप पर है। इनकी हालत गंभीर मानी जा सकती है।

जिला कलक्टर फिर रात में पहुंचे अस्पताल
कोरोना रोगियों के प्रति संवेदनशीलता बरतते हुए जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता एक बार फिर कोविड अस्पताल पहुंच गए। रात में कलक्टर को बताया गया कि ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की आपूर्ति को लेकर अव्यवस्था है तो वो स्वयं कोविड अस्पताल पहुंच गए। मेहता ने अधिकारियों को साफ निर्देश दिए कि किसी भी रोगी को ऑक्सीजन की कमी नहीं आनी चाहिए।

सफाई कर्मचारी नहीं मिलने पर नोटिस
इस दौरान अस्पताल में सफाई कर्मचारी नहीं मिलने पर संबंधित अधिकारी को नोटिस दिया गया। मेहता ने अस्पताल में फैली गंदगी पर अधिकारियों को फटकार लगाई और सफाई कर्मचारियों को बुलाया। इस पर पता चला कि वो अस्पताल में है ही नहीं। इस पर कोविड अस्पताल प्रभारी को नोटिस देने के निर्देश दिए गए।

